It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull , the ComicBook. com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, the Amazing Spider-Man begins to reveal the secret of what Peter Parker did wrong, a new Teen Titans OGN focusing on Robin and Clear comes to print. Plus, the life of Alex Toth, a new Predator series, and more.

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Amazing Spider-Man #21

(Photo: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz, Marvel Comics)

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by John Romita Jr.

Inks by Scott Hanna

Colors by Marcio Menyz

Letters by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

The current run of Amazing Spider-Man from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. has been great, and some would even call it the best ongoing of 2022 . The current status quo is built on Peter Parker having done something bad that drove all of his friends, loved ones, and allies away, even those who helped him pull it off. Now, finally, Amazing Spider-Man #21 sees Wells and Romita returning after a two-issue fill-in story to being to lift the veil on Spider-Man's sins. This is the moment that Spider-Man fans have been waiting for, and we can't way to see how Peter ruined his own life this time. -- Jamie Lovett

Clear #1

(Photo: Francis Manapul, Dark Horse Comics)

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Francis Manapul

Colors by Francis Manapul

Letters by AndWorld Designs

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Digital comics readers learned in 2022 that Clear was a can't-miss affair, as detailed in reviews from our very own Jamie Lovett . However, there's something special about holding a new issue in your hands and parsing printed artwork, especially when said artwork comes from the impeccably stylish Francis Manapul. Clear is one of several series from writer Scott Snyder originally published under the Comixology Originals banner now coming to print at Dark Horse Comics. While Snyder is best known for his work in the horror genre, Clear moves away from what readers might expect to detail a near-future sci-fi odyssey in which people can filter their own experiences through an endless digital void. Setting a detective story in a space where reality is constantly morphed by screens and programs is not only a prescient premise, but it unlocks endless visual potential - allowing Manapul to shift their artwork and reveal new perspectives and ideas in each panel. Whether readers are already fans of Snyder and Manapul or if they're just looking for some great, darkly-tinted sci-fi in the vein of Blade Runner or The Private Eye , Clear delivers in spades and is finally available in print. Don't miss the chance to hold this excellent series in your own hands. -- Chase Magnett

Genius, Illustrated: The Life and Art of Alex Toth

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

Written by Dean Mullaney and Bruce Canwell

Art by Alex Toth

Published by IDW Publishing

There has never been, and arguably will never be, a creator in the comic and animation industry quite like Alex Toth. The titan contributed to the tapestry of countless comic publishers and characters, on top of groundbreaking Hanna-Barbera animation. Despite that, his work remains very underseen and underappreciated by many comic fans - but luckily, the Genius trilogy of books is here to provide a fascinating compendium. Genius Illustrated , the second book in the collection, is back in print for the first time in a decade, and brilliantly reprints and recaptures his work from the 1960s through the 2000s. These books are among my holy grails of comic history, and you owe it to yourself to check them out. -- Jenna Anderson

Predator #1

(Photo: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Marvel Comics)

Written by Ed Brisson

Art by Netho Diaz, Belardino Brabo, and Victor Nava

Colors by Erick Arciniega

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by Marvel Comics

I don't look to the Predator franchise for much depth, but that doesn't stop me from regularly returning for entertainment, and this past summer's release of Prey proved there's still plenty of fuel in its tank to churn out stories of alien big-game hunters stalking humanity. Writer Ed Brisson's last Predator series took a different approach, but still highlighted the frenetic joy of watching a Predator stalk a large group of people. His second outing on the title, accompanied this time by penciler Netho Diaz, promises to focus on a small set of humans released in a game preserve - playing into the franchise's most familiar tropes, albeit with an inevitable twist. That promise is all long-time fans should need to pursue this new miniseries, though, as Brisson's knack for the material combined with Diaz's ability to depict some gruesome violence all but guarantees they'll be capable of playing the Predator hits. -- Chase Magnett

Scarlet Witch #3

(Photo: Russell Dauterman, Marvel Comics)

Written by Steve Orlando

Art by Sara Pichelli and Elisabetta D'Amico

Published by Marvel Comics

This new Scarlet Witch ongoing has been an absolute knock-out so far, with a take on Wanda Maximoff that is already an instant classic. This week's installment throws Wanda into a new case of the week -- a journey with her sister, Polaris, through the depths of Sub-Atomica. The work that Steve Orlando, Sara Pichelli, and company are doing on this series, and the concept of this issue, are just too good for Marvel fans, and comic fans, to pass up. -- Jenna Anderson

Stoneheart #1

(Photo: Emma Kubert, Image Comics)

Created by Emma Kubert

Published by Image Comics

I'm a fan of a good fantasy adventure story, and that's what Emma Kubert's new Image Comics series Stoneheart is promising. The series follows Shayde Whisper after she's kicked out of her magical guild. But her upbeat personality persists until she discovers that she is somehow connected to another magical world, Alethea. What follows is something like a magical identity crisis Shayde's world figuratively (and possibly literally) comes crumbling down around her. Where the story goes from there only Kubert knows, but we're curious enough to want to find out. -- Jamie Lovett

Teen Titans: Robin

(Photo: Gabriel Piccolo, DC)

Written by Kami Garcia

Art by Gabriel Piccolo

Published by DC

It's hard to deny that Kami Garcia and Gabriel Piccolo's Teen Titans graphic novels have been genuine phenomenons, introducing a whole new generation of readers to Raven and Beast Boy. This week, that universe expands further with Teen Titans: Robin , a new book that will follow both Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne. I am absolutely excited to see how the duo make their stamp on these wildly-different Robins -- and what kind of stylish fun could be in store for the overall series. -- Jenna Anderson