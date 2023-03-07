Open in App
Cleveland, MS
See more from this location?
WKBN

Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana

By Joe Schroeder,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMS75_0lAp5vyG00

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers have arrested a man wanted for a Mississippi double murder after he was pulled over for speeding in Wayne County.

ISP said in a release that a trooper stopped a semi around 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 70 near the Cambridge City exit for a speeding infraction.

The driver of the semi, ISP said, was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Lee Walker Jr. of Cleveland, Mississippi.

During the traffic stop, ISP said the trooper learned that Walker Jr. had an active arrest warrant for murder out of his home state.

Will Ferrell spotted with production crew in Indiana Walmart parking lot

The Southaven Police Department in Mississippi told ISP that the warrant stemmed from an alleged incident in 2020 where two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting at a Halloween party.

Walker Jr., ISP said, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, according to the ISP.

“Any further inquiries into the incident that happened in Mississippi should be directed to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office at 1-662-469-8014,” ISP said in the release.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Missing Indiana teen found staying in shed 200 miles from home; man arrested
Attica, IN1 day ago
Coroner identifies victim in fatal crash involving Rumpke truck
Laurel, IN10 hours ago
Police investigation underway after missing Indiana girl found safe
Attica, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH14 hours ago
Suspected fentanyl found in search
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Hundreds of Chickens Lost in Ripley County Fire
Versailles, IN12 hours ago
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
‘They heard a loud boom;’ Homeowners inside when car crashed into home in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Officers at shooting near home tied to Joe Mixon referenced ‘dart wars.’ Here’s what they are
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Neighbors demand answers after 5 bodies recovered in Dayton house fire
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Report: Oregon District shooter kept journal, wrote about desire to be mass killer
Bellbrook, OH1 day ago
Officials: Building involved in deadly Dayton fire was bought recently; not a ‘nuisance’ property
Dayton, OH1 day ago
1 dead after car collides with Ohio ambulance
Hamilton, OH2 days ago
Coroner IDs man killed in I-275 crash in Colerain Township
Colerain Township, OH1 day ago
Suspect arrested after thousands of dollars stolen from victim’s car in Kettering
Kettering, OH2 days ago
18-year-old dies in Hamilton crash involving ambulance, report says
Hamilton, OH3 days ago
Big cat in Ohio tests positive for cocaine
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Sentencing pending for Newton Township mom seen on video slamming 5-year-old son to the ground
Newton Township, OH2 days ago
Piqua man arrested after drug trafficking investigation
Piqua, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy