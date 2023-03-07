Tom Brady stays firm in retirement, citing new responsibilities as cat owner

Tom Brady’s first retirement lasted all of 40 days. With that memory still fresh in our minds, many are skeptical that Brady—who has already delayed his broadcasting debut until 2024—will actually follow through on his retirement, especially now that he’s no longer tied to the Bucs, who still maintained his rights when he retired in 2022.

The belief was that Brady never intended to retire last year, only doing so when his plans to join the Dolphins fell through (Miami would ultimately forfeit two draft picks following a tampering investigation). With uncertainty surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s long-term health after suffering three concussions last season, the Dolphins could be tempted to make Brady an offer he can’t refuse, luring him out of retirement for one last job. Rich Eisen gave voice to that theory, with rumblings of Brady’s potential return sparking plenty of conversation at last week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“Tom Brady might not be done after all,” said the popular NFL Network host on Monday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show . “The one place folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami.”

Brady, who was spotted over the weekend with former Bucs teammate Mike Evans at UFC 285, was quick to burst Eisen’s bubble, insisting his new responsibilities as a cat dad leave him no time for football.

Though it won’t convince everyone, this is a pretty firm denial from Brady, who, by all accounts, is looking forward to everything his post-playing career has to offer including spending more time with his family. Even if Brady gets the itch to play again, his bank account would be better served calling games on Fox, where the 45-year-old will earn a reported $37.5 million annually.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram