Andy Reid reveals what he told Chiefs during Super Bowl halftime

Andy Reid thought his team only was a touch off in the first half of the Super Bowl, so he kept his message simple.

The Chiefs went into the half of their eventual win over the Eagles down 24-14. The Eagles put up 10 points in the final 2:20 of the second quarter, taking control of the momentum and the game going into the break.

What followed on the other side was one of the more impressive second halves in Super Bowl history, with the Chiefs outscoring the Eagles 24-11 to win 38-35, scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Clearly, whatever was said in the locker room resonated, and Andy Reid shared on “BMitch & Finlay” what he told the group.

“The guys, they knew that they were just off a tick. We were just off a tick," Reid said. "So I heard Pat (Mahomes) and (Travis) Kelce in there talking, and I heard Chris Jones and I heard Frank Clark in there talking while we were getting organized as coaches to present to the players.

“So by the time I came out and we were heading out to the field, I just said ‘Listen, we’re a tick off. You don’t need to scream and yell, just go play. Let’s go do our thing and we’ll be there. But everybody do their job, just do it an inch better than what you’re doing right now and we'll be fine.’ That was about it.”

Reid definitely had a full and captive audience, as Mahomes said the coach had warned the team that anyone who watched Rihanna’s halftime show would get benched.

