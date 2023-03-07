Capital Credit Union claims naming rights for new slide Neuroscience Group Field

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Capital Credit Union has been named the leading sponsor of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ new outfield slide.

The slide was a signature part of the renovations made at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, and now the 30-foot slide will have a primary sponsor. The slide will be opened to the public during the Timber Rattlers games, located beyond the wall in left field.

“The Capital Credit Union family is really excited for this partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It’s a partnership that not only aligns with our mission but our values as well,” said Laurie Butz, President and CEO of Capital Credit Union. “Having fun is one of those values, and having the opportunity to be a part of the main attraction to this renovation is very exciting. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and the added joy a day at the ballpark will be now when kids and adults alike take a ride down the Capital Credit Union Slide.”

Fans of all ages will be able to take a trip down the slide for $2. Children ages 12 and under can have unlimited slides and play all the games in the Kids’ Zone if they purchase a wristband for $7 on the day of the game.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Capital Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of our new three-story slide in left field,” said Ryan Moede, Vice President – Business Operations of the Timber Rattlers. “The new slide is the centerpiece of our 2023 renovation, and I’m eager to see all our fans go down the Capital Credit Union slide this year.”

The Capital Credit Union Slide at Neuroscience Group Field was created as an homage to the slide at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have been the parent club of the Timber Rattlers since the 2009 season.

