Open in App
Grand Chute, WI
See more from this location?
WFRV Local 5

Capital Credit Union claims naming rights for new slide Neuroscience Group Field

By Indiana Schilz,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAHGY_0lAp5bYy00

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Capital Credit Union has been named the leading sponsor of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ new outfield slide.

The slide was a signature part of the renovations made at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, and now the 30-foot slide will have a primary sponsor. The slide will be opened to the public during the Timber Rattlers games, located beyond the wall in left field.

Green Bay women’s basketball stumbles versus Cleveland State in Horizon League Championship 73-61

“The Capital Credit Union family is really excited for this partnership with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. It’s a partnership that not only aligns with our mission but our values as well,” said Laurie Butz, President and CEO of Capital Credit Union.  “Having fun is one of those values, and having the opportunity to be a part of the main attraction to this renovation is very exciting. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and the added joy a day at the ballpark will be now when kids and adults alike take a ride down the Capital Credit Union Slide.”

Fans of all ages will be able to take a trip down the slide for $2. Children ages 12 and under can have unlimited slides and play all the games in the Kids’ Zone if they purchase a wristband for $7 on the day of the game.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Capital Credit Union as the presenting sponsor of our new three-story slide in left field,” said Ryan Moede, Vice President – Business Operations of the Timber Rattlers.  “The new slide is the centerpiece of our 2023 renovation, and I’m eager to see all our fans go down the Capital Credit Union slide this year.”

REPORTS: Packers give permission for Rodgers & New York Jets to talk

The Capital Credit Union Slide at Neuroscience Group Field was created as an homage to the slide at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have been the parent club of the Timber Rattlers since the 2009 season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Audio recording devices will no longer be allowed in Green Bay city hall
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Trail-blazing athletic trainer inspires women looking to pursue careers in sports
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Green Bay women’s basketball stumbles versus Cleveland State in Horizon League Championship 73-61
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Neenah junior Allie Ziebell named Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Player of the Year
Neenah, WI1 day ago
REPORT: Chicago Bears land haul for first overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Fans watch Green Bay women’s basketball march their way to Horizon League finals
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
Local Teams With State And Sectional Basketball Games Tonight
Ashwaubenon, WI1 day ago
Oshkosh men’s basketball team heading to Ohio for Sweet 16
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
“We want to have a unique identity for Bellevue”: Multiple businesses prepairing to open in Village of Bellevue
Bellevue, WI1 day ago
Late-season winter storm slams through NE Wisconsin
Manitowoc, WI19 hours ago
Do You Know the Mysterious History of Wisconsin’s Unique Octagon House?
Fond Du Lac, WI1 day ago
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament expects to make local businesses millions
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Packers’ coach LaFleur announces staff hires, promotions
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Marching on: UW-Oshkosh men head to Ohio for Sweet 16
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament Preview: Schedule, Computer Predictions, Scoreboard
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Three Wisconsin wholesale dealers have licenses revoked, don’t appeal the decision
Beaver Dam, WI2 days ago
City of Green Bay: “Carts cannot be placed on snowbanks”
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
Manitowoc man prides himself on removing snow for others
Manitowoc, WI3 hours ago
Local players to watch at the girls state basketball tournament
Mishicot, WI1 day ago
Major Oshkosh Housing Project Is Under Fire
Oshkosh, WI2 days ago
Four Lottery Winners In Three Days In Wisconsin
Pulaski, WI3 days ago
Funeral services planned Saturday for UWSP student
Stevens Point, WI3 days ago
3/9/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Fond Du Lac, WI1 day ago
City of Green Bay: Household Trash Overflow Collection Announced
Green Bay, WI4 days ago
UW Oshkosh survives and advances to Sweet 16, defeating Hope 51-50
Oshkosh, WI5 days ago
REPORTS: Packers give permission for Rodgers & New York Jets to talk
Green Bay, WI3 days ago
WBAY at 70: Bobby Nelson
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Father Jack named grand marshal
New London, WI1 day ago
Body of UWSP junior pulled from Wisconsin River
Stevens Point, WI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy