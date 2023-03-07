Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
See more from this location?
KGET

Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple

By Jose Franco,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v14vA_0lAp2h2N00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Ward 7 city council candidate Raj Gill was arrested, accused of offering money to have people shot and to burn a temple, according to Bakersfield police.

Gill, 60, was arrested for six counts of solicitation to commit a criminal act, according to a statement from police Tuesday.

Boots in the Park attendee recounts moments during concert

Gill is accused of approaching several people and offering them to shoot people he was involved in a dispute with and to set fire to a Sikh temple.

The former candidate was arrested Saturday but was not listed in custody Tuesday afternoon and charges have not been filed.

17 News has reached out to Gill for comment.

Manpreet Kaur, who won election over Gill and another candidate in Ward 7, said the news of the allegations are “distressing and frightening.”

“I am confident the Bakersfield Police Department is working diligently to keep our community safe and will address the matter accordingly,” Kaur told 17 News in a statement.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“This is one of our most highly attended Sikh temples locally. To hear hear of an alleged attempt to destroy a place of worship is heartbreaking and unfathomable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bakersfield, CA newsLocal Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield men claim they were threatened with ICE after tipping BPD about alleged plot
Bakersfield, CA44 minutes ago
Video appears to show former city council candidate disrupting Sikh temple
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 9, 2023
Bakersfield, CA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit seizes firearm and makes arrest of Delano youth
Delano, CA1 day ago
Boatman case brings up questions about BPD's missing persons process
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
1 in custody after alleged armed robbery, 2 outstanding: BPD
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Delano police seeing increase in vehicle thefts
Delano, CA1 day ago
BPD seeks to identify 2 suspected in Bakersfield credit card theft
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD seeks community’s help ID’ing 2 T Street home burglary suspects
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
‘We’re really afraid right now’: Members of Sikh temple in fear for their lives after arrest of former council candidate
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD: Bakersfield home robberies connected, targeting seniors
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested in Downtown Bakersfield for unnecessarily firing gun
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Report: Tulare County Grand Theft Investigation Leads to Discovery of BHO Lab, Severely Neglected Horses
Alpaugh, CA1 day ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA2 days ago
Man arrested for firearm, drug possession in Corcoran, police say
Corcoran, CA1 day ago
‘Your life might depend on it’: Sheriff Youngblood urges residents in evacuation areas to leave flood zones
Kernville, CA24 minutes ago
Motions continue in case against adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Edison Market's license suspended for selling alcohol to minor, causing deadly 2021 crash
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
BPD searching for at-risk missing 15-year-old
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Evacuation order issued for Kernville, Riverkern, Tillie Creek, Wofford Heights areas: Kern County FD
Kernville, CA10 hours ago
DA: Former Woodlake Police officer sentenced to prison for rape
Woodlake, CA3 days ago
Bakersfield FD deploys 6-member water rescue team to assist Merced County ahead of storm
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Tulare man faces animal cruelty charges, deputies say
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
Woman arrested after shooting firearm during confrontation in downtown Bakersfield: BPD
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy