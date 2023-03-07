Former Bakersfield City Council candidate accused of offering money for shooting people, arson to Sikh temple

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Ward 7 city council candidate Raj Gill was arrested, accused of offering money to have people shot and to burn a temple, according to Bakersfield police.

Gill, 60, was arrested for six counts of solicitation to commit a criminal act, according to a statement from police Tuesday.

Gill is accused of approaching several people and offering them to shoot people he was involved in a dispute with and to set fire to a Sikh temple.

The former candidate was arrested Saturday but was not listed in custody Tuesday afternoon and charges have not been filed.

17 News has reached out to Gill for comment.

Manpreet Kaur, who won election over Gill and another candidate in Ward 7, said the news of the allegations are “distressing and frightening.”

“I am confident the Bakersfield Police Department is working diligently to keep our community safe and will address the matter accordingly,” Kaur told 17 News in a statement.

“This is one of our most highly attended Sikh temples locally. To hear hear of an alleged attempt to destroy a place of worship is heartbreaking and unfathomable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

