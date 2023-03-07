Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Georgia man, Nathan Millard’s, body found; BRPD not ruling anything out

By Jessica Knox,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f81T_0lAp2NZx00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been discovered, authorities say.

According to Baton Rouge police, Nathan Millard’s body was found behind a vacant lot on Scenic Highway.

BRPD Public Information Officer Sergeant L’Jean McKneely said detectives are not ruling anything out.

“So, it hasn’t been ruled as anything right now, we are reviewing cameras in the area to see what we could possibly get out of the further investigation,” McKneely said.

Missing Georgia man last seen downtown found dead on Scenic Highway

According to McKneely, authorities found Millard’s body wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug. He was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 22 when he was in town on a business trip.

Police say Millard and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then stopped by Happy’s Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge.

Officers are still trying to figure out what happened after the visit to the pub.

“We don’t know the cause of death at this particular time. Pending autopsy results will determine which way we go with this investigation,” McKneely said.

Preliminary autopsy findings were released by the coroner’s office Tuesday. The report said no trauma was detected and the final results are pending toxicology testing.

Police will be discussing the investigation in a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Baton Rouge police to talk about Georgia man’s death investigation; preliminary autopsy findings released

Millard leaves behind a wife and five children.

If you know anything that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Person who found missing Georgia man wrapped in plastic and carpet described the horrific discovery
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
‘We’re losing good people:’ Ga. troopers may be getting pay raise, but some say it’s not enough
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
New video shows Georgia man walking through Baton Rouge shortly before his disappearance
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Woman wanted for allegedly abandoning her kids in Texas arrested in Alabama
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Authorities in Louisiana Offering $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to an Arrest in a June 2022 Murder
Laplace, LA1 day ago
Missing Alabama woman killed in crash on Mississippi state line, authorities reveal
Hattiesburg, MS2 days ago
Georgia escaped inmate captured, officials say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 day ago
One Person Killed and One Seriously Injured in Louisiana Crash After Driver Fails to Obey Officers Commands to Stop
Baton Rouge, LA15 hours ago
Louisiana woman accused of helping dump body
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Louisiana McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job
Opelousas, LA9 hours ago
Missing Georgia man last seen downtown found dead on Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Prison Escape: Authorities in Georgia searching for 'dangerous' convicted killer on the run
Oconee, GA3 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL13 hours ago
Who are the 23 people facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia?
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Georgia man searches for love in FOX’s 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Watkinsville, GA2 days ago
3 Gulf Shores golf courses among ‘Golfers’ Choice 2023: Best golf courses in Alabama’
Gulf Shores, AL5 hours ago
Louisiana parents arrested after children reportedly found tied to their beds
Natchitoches, LA4 days ago
Before killing her best friend, St. Gabriel police officer stalked his wife, warrant says
Saint Gabriel, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy