Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Local man who originally was offered armorer job on ‘Rust’ speaks out

By Annalisa Pardo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqM5X_0lAp0wxc00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the armorer from the “Rust” movie set faces criminal charges for a deadly shooting, the man the production originally wanted to hire has spoken. Scott Rasmussen has been working in the film industry since the 1980s.

For the last decade, he’s worked mostly as a prop master and armorer, and often with big names. “John Travolta, Eric Roberts…Sam Elliot,” Rasmussen listed as he showed pictures on a fridge in his workshop. Alec Baldwin was almost added to that list.

“They decided to save a few pennies here and there and we, unfortunately, had a bad accident happen,” said Rasmussen. He said he was offered the jobs of both prop master and armorer for the movie “Rust,” but quickly had concerns regarding the project.

DA downgrades charges against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting case

“I felt comfortable with doing it until I read the script and it was a lot of guns everywhere throughout the show,” he said. “So, I felt it would be safer for me just to be the armorer on the show.” He said the production team was ok with that.

“She said ok, great. We’ll get back to you Monday about that position,” said Rasmussen, “and they never got back to me.” It’s now known they ended up hiring then-24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the position. “I wholeheartedly believe they saw that I had the experience so they probably assumed that I’d be wanting an arm and a leg and so, they go with somebody that they got for a relatively cheap price,” said Rasmussen.

10 days before the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rasmussen said he was asked to come back. “And I said, well, I already took another show, why are you asking me now? And he said because we’re dissatisfied with the person that we hired, that she was not following safety guidelines,” said Rasmussen.

Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie to resume filming in spring with Halyna Hutchins documentary

People on set have described an unsafe workplace with accidental misfires before the fatal shooting. There’s also a new lawsuit from three crew members alleging safety concerns were ignored. Then came Octobe r 21, 2021 , when police say Alec Baldwin fired a gun on set killing Hutchins and injuring Director Joel Souza.

“I was mad. I was really mad because they had the opportunity to hire me and they didn’t,” said Rasmussen. It’s unclear exactly how a live round got into the gun used in the scene rehearsal. Rasmussen showed a pile of live and dummy rounds, which looked very much alike. But, he said a quick listening test is all it takes to know which is the dummy.

“A live cartridge, shake that near your ear…you hear nothing,” Rasmussen said as he demonstrated. “A dummy cartridge has the rattle. We have a little BB in there so it has the rattle. So, it’s very easy to discern between a live cartridge and a dummy cartridge.”

He said everyone in the area should verify the round and only the armorer and actor should touch the gun. He also made videos in which he says show a trigger has to be pulled for the gun to fire. This information comes after Baldwin claimed he never pulled the trigger.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are each facing an involuntary manslaughter charge. They are scheduled to be back in court on Thursday, Mar. 9.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Albuquerque, NM newsLocal Albuquerque, NM
New Hollywood billboard promotes Albuquerque as film destination
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Where does Albuquerque rank among America’s happiest cities?
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Legendary Coach Lenny Roybal At Long Last Is A Hit
Santa Fe, NM18 hours ago
New Mexico DA says gun used in ‘Rust’ shooting was not destroyed
Santa Fe, NM8 hours ago
New Mexico Woman, 85 Allegedly Murders Her Husband for Drinking Too Much, Confesses to Her Daughter: Reports
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
What’s happening around New Mexico Mar. 10 – Mar. 16
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
Worker Spotted Crawling Out From Inside Bonita A Replica Juvenile Bistahieversor Outside Roundhouse In Santa Fe
Santa Fe, NM4 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial release, More time in school, Milder day, Hospital meetings, Prom trunk show
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Teresa Tapia’s co-promoter accused of writing bad checks after February card at Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho, NM2 days ago
Nina Otero-Warren – Latina champion of women’s voting rights and education in New Mexico – now graces US quarters
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Where are Girl Scout Cookies in Albuquerque?
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
Albuquerque Walmart closing called 'infuriating' and 'scary'
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Mar. 1 – Mar. 7, 2023
Los Alamos, NM22 hours ago
Four ‘underprepared’ hikers rescued on the La Luz trail
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
A bridge on Central may become an official Albuquerque landmark
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
‘Concerning’ Snapchat brings deputies to Albuquerque school
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Duke the tiger cub has fun with canine playmate
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In New Mexico
Santa Fe, NM1 day ago
Bernalillo County shelter animals in need of blankets, towels
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Albuquerque police warn of uptick in Westside shootings
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Police arrest barricaded suspect in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Albuquerque looks to Santa Fe to help set up rules to purchase and redevelop Walmart property
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
DA speaks out after judge released man accused of downtown Albuquerque murder
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Man found guilty in Shiprock home assault
Shiprock, NM2 days ago
Benedictine Monastery Lake to reopen for fishing
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
11-year-old Roswell student pours bleach into teacher's coffee
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy