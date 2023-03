41nbc.com

Atrium Health Navicent lifts age-limited restrictions on visitors By Haley Janes, 3 days ago

By Haley Janes, 3 days ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Starting Tuesday, Atrium Health Navicent is lifting age-limited visitor restrictions. Atrium Health Navicent says Masking policies are staying in place– which ...