Capture the magic with the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA

By Megan Hatch,

3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring has arrived early at Destiny USA, as the Easter Bunny has hopped its way to take pictures with the kids at the mall.

Peter Cottontail arrives Friday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m., in the Center Atrium on the common levels of the center at Destiny USA between the stores DSW and Finish Line.

Luck of the Irish for St. Patrick’s parade in Syracuse?

Reservations are now open for families to reserve a time to take pictures with the fluffy celebrity from this weekend until April 8.

Guests are encouraged to plan their visit with the Easter Bunny ahead of time as reservations are strongly encouraged, and walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day.

Click here to make reservations.

For more information on the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA, click here.

Special dates with the Easter Bunny at Destiny USA

Event Name Dates Details
Bunny Cares March, 26,
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. 		Bunny Cares events are for children & families with special needs to visit with Bunny in a sensory-friendly environment.
Pet Night Monday, March, 20 Monday, March 27
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. 		Bunny can’t wait to capture the magic with your pets this spring. Bring your furry friends in for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Sunday, April 2
9:00 a.m.
Easter ‘Eggs-travaganza’ Sunday, April 2 at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

