Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
The US Sun

Tense interrogation video from Kristin Smart murder trial released showing killer Paul Flores playing down huge red flag

By Rachel Dobkin,

3 days ago

A NEWLY released interrogation video has revealed how killer Paul Flores down-played a major red flag to investigators who were questioning him about the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996.

Flores, now-45, was convicted in October 2022 for murdering his classmate, Smart, 19, after she went missing in May 1996 at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTcxF_0lAoz2Yo00
Kristin Smart, 19, disappeared in 1996 from California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo Credit: Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z39U2_0lAoz2Yo00
Her classmate Paul Flores, 45, was recently convicted of her murder Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDX8u_0lAoz2Yo00
An interrogation video from 1996 showed young Flores downplaying a major red flag in Smart's disappearance Credit: Monterey County Superior Courthouse

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, 81 was acquitted of being an accessory to the murder.

After the trial, an interrogation video of Flores from June 19, 1996, was released and obtained by KSBY.

In the video, William Hanley and Larry Hobson, investigators with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, questioned Flores repeatedly about how he got a black eye.

“Why was it so hard for you to tell us that you got that black eye hitting the steering wheel?” Hobson asked.

“It didn't really matter,” Flores said.

“What do you mean it didn’t matter?” asked Hobson.

“It was days later,” Flores responded.

Flores was then questioned further: “If it didn't matter, then why did you lie about it?”

“Why does it matter if I leave out little details?” Flores responded.

During the interrogation, Hobson asked Paul if there was "anything else that you told us that you didn’t think it was a big deal?”

Flores answered: "No."

“It’s not a big deal if you haven’t told us the truth,” Hobson added.

Again, Flores said: "No."

Hobson responded: "How do we know that?”

“Take my word for it, I guess,” Flores said back.

LAST SIGHTING

Smart, a freshman at Cal Poly, disappeared over Memorial Day weekend.

Flores walked the inebriated teen back to her dorm alone in the early hours of May 25, 1996, after she had been found passed out on a lawn.

He was the last person to see Smart alive.

Smart was legally declared dead in 2002, and though her body has yet to be found, prosecutors say the younger Flores killed her during an attempted rape.

In an initial interview with Flores and investigators from the Cal Poly Police Department on May 30, 1996, the classmate was asked about his walk with Smart.

"What did she say?" cops asked. "Do you remember any of the conversations you had walking up the hill?”

Flores answered: “No, only that she was freezing."

“Was there any talk of, you know, getting together?” one investigator asked.

Flores responded: "No, no. Nothing at all like that."

STRANGE BEHAVIOR

One of Smart's friends, Steven Fleming, who lived in the same hall as her, testified in August before the court in Salinas, California.

He claimed that Flores would often follow Smart and hang around her residential hall late at night, even though he didn't live there.

“Everyone in the dorms, they were weirded out by Paul,” Fleming said.

Fleming told the court that he could tell Smart always felt uncomfortable when Flores was around by her body language.

Fleming didn't think Flores was a friend of Smart's even though he claimed Flores was always around.

He only really knew about Flores through what other women would say about him when they confided in Fleming, he said.

Fleming recalled a time that Flores was in Smart's dorm room.

Flores had stood a few feet inside Smart's doorway, while she stood by her desk looking visibly uncomfortable, Fleming claimed.

“He was between her and the only escape route,” Fleming said.

'KRISTIN DESERVES TO GO HOME'

Though Flores may spend the rest of his life behind bars, Trevor Boelter, who had been with Smart on the night she vanished, said the Smart family, like he, will never find closure until her body is found.

"I'm glad that justice has been served and that Paul has been found guilty, but as long as Kristin Smart remains missing - there is still work that needs to be done," Boelter told The U.S. Sun in the wake of the verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CS3uT_0lAoz2Yo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YY8y_0lAoz2Yo00

"My hope is that they will find Kristin and return her to the Smart family - justice is one thing, but closure is another.

"Kristin deserves to go home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jm57W_0lAoz2Yo00
Paul Flores faces the possibility of life in prison Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIVfa_0lAoz2Yo00
Flores' father, Ruben Flores, 81, was acquitted of being an accessory to the murder Credit: AP

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures, and must-see videos. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Student who Kristin Smart kissed hours before murder reveals chilling Paul Flores interaction and stranger mystery
San Luis Obispo, CA14 hours ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX28 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Islandton, SC21 days ago
Alex Murdaugh trial shown new crime scene photos as dog caretaker describes strange state of kennels
Islandton, SC23 days ago
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC7 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO22 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID14 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Nine-year-old victim identified in Florida shootings that also killed TV news reporter covering prior homicide
Orlando, FL15 days ago
Brian Laundrie Found with Shady Letter From Mom: Burn After Reading
Moab, UT22 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
13 members of violent gang face 250+ charges including murder
Denver, CO3 days ago
Federal Judge Handcuffs Crying 13-Year-Old Girl Attending Father's Hearing
San Diego, CA11 days ago
JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence
Boulder, CO28 days ago
Gabby Petito Lawsuit Reveals Brian Laundrie Was ‘Mental and Emotional Threat’ Weeks Before Murder
Moab, UT8 days ago
Salt Life co-founder Michael Hutto gets 12 years in prison for killing teen girlfriend
Jacksonville, FL18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy