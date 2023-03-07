Draft analyst says Colts should fall in love with QB Anthony Richardson after combine

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller went on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday, raved about the athletic show Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on at the Combine and had one team in mind for him.

The Indianapolis Colts.

"With the structure they have, coaches coming to Indianapolis who had a ton of success with a quarterback who can beat you with his legs, beat you with his arm..." Miller said of Shane Steichen and his success with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. "Looking at that player, there's no one like that in their division; a division that is wide open right now. Indianapolis makes a lot of sense.

"Would you rather have Anthony Richardson and all draft picks or Bryce Young and no first-rounder next year? That becomes an interesting conversation."

Why the Colts should take Anthony Richardson

Richardson was rated the most athletic quarterback to ever workout at the combine. He measured 6-foot-4, 244 pounds, with a 40.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

"Anytime you have a quarterback who is 6-4, 244 pounds, runs a 4.44 40 and lights up the throwing workout like Florida's Anthony Richardson, it's going to shake things up." Miller said on The Dan Patrick Show. "Whether people want to say the combine's overrated, and the underwear Olympics don't matter ... When you test as most athletic quarterback in combine history, that matters.

"Is the difference between (Bryce) Young and Richardson, and Richardson and C.J. Stroud worth three draft picks? I'm not so sure that it is. (The Colts) still need a left tackle, still need another wide receiver. There's a lot of bad teams at the top of this draft not in position to give away future draft capitol."

Trading up for the No. 1 pick and the chance to select the much smaller Young would likely cost the Colts at least two first- and one second-round draft picks. Richardson is expected to be there when the Colts pick fourth.

Why the Colts shouldn't take Anthony Richardson

The list above of the most athletic quarterbacks in Combine history is a mixed bag. Cam Newton, Daunte Culpepper and Andrew Luck were stars. Marcus Mariota, Josh McCown, Tyree Jackson, Zach Conque and Blaine Gabbert were not.

Miller also noted the obvious: Richardson's .547 career completion mark at Florida. Miller then listed the three first-round draft picks with college completion percentages under .550: Jake Locker, Ryan Leaf and Kyle Boller.

"The list of first-round quarterbacks under 55% is not good," Miller said.

So, yes, the Colts keeping all their draft picks is preferable, but adding a left tackle and wide receiver to an offense led by the next Jake Locker isn't going to get the franchise off the quarterback treadmill.

To listen to the full interview with Matt Miller, go here: How did the combine shake up the NFL draft? – DanPatrick.com