Open in App
Oxnard, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Classes continue after overnight power outage at Oxnard middle school

By Isaiah Murtaugh, Ventura County Star,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElUYK_0lAoyr1300

Fremont Academy, a 750-student middle school in Oxnard, continued classes Tuesday morning despite a power outage that started a day earlier and affected much of the campus, district officials said.

Lights began to flicker on campus Monday afternoon before the campus for grades six to eight completely lost power around 4:30 p.m., said Ginger Shea, a spokesperson for Oxnard School District.

School leadership opted to resume classes Tuesday morning with generators providing power to a few buildings.

"Even with the power outage, we determined we could fulfill the obligation of keeping the school open," Shea said.

Staff determined the trouble started at a transformer owned by the school and Shea said the district had contracted an electrician to work on a repair Tuesday morning, with 55% of campus facilities coming back online by about 10:30 a.m.

Shea said the district did not have a definite time estimate for the repairs to be completed.

The classrooms and buildings that still need power are also without heat, Shea confirmed, though she said school and district staff are monitoring the temperature in those rooms.

This story will be updated.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oxnard, CA newsLocal Oxnard, CA
Plans announced for new crime victims support center in Ventura County
Oxnard, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
North Santa Barbara County school closures and openings as Friday storm rolls in
Guadalupe, CA11 hours ago
Ventura Unified making news
Ventura, CA2 days ago
LA community places giant Band-Aids on dangerous sidewalks, hoping for repairs
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sinkhole threatens homes in Camarillo
Camarillo, CA8 hours ago
City rangers prepare for weekend rainstorm in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
CHP Struck by Vehicle in East Los Angeles Traffic Collision
East Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Sinkhole causes temporary Montecito road closure
Montecito, CA2 days ago
Putting Kids First Event Honors SBPD Officer Adrian Gutierrez
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
FINAL FORECAST: Storm System to Hit Friday, Then Again This Next Week; Avalanche Watch in Effect; Models Inside
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Major Toxic Contamination Problem at Santa Maria Airport?
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Lake Casitas filling up
Ojai, CA4 days ago
Carpinteria at war: The Army occupies Rincon
Carpinteria, CA2 days ago
Heavy police activity reported in Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Arrest made in 1997 cold-case killing of bank teller Monica Leech in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy