Classes continue after overnight power outage at Oxnard middle school

Fremont Academy, a 750-student middle school in Oxnard, continued classes Tuesday morning despite a power outage that started a day earlier and affected much of the campus, district officials said.

Lights began to flicker on campus Monday afternoon before the campus for grades six to eight completely lost power around 4:30 p.m., said Ginger Shea, a spokesperson for Oxnard School District.

School leadership opted to resume classes Tuesday morning with generators providing power to a few buildings.

"Even with the power outage, we determined we could fulfill the obligation of keeping the school open," Shea said.

Staff determined the trouble started at a transformer owned by the school and Shea said the district had contracted an electrician to work on a repair Tuesday morning, with 55% of campus facilities coming back online by about 10:30 a.m.

Shea said the district did not have a definite time estimate for the repairs to be completed.

The classrooms and buildings that still need power are also without heat, Shea confirmed, though she said school and district staff are monitoring the temperature in those rooms.

This story will be updated.

