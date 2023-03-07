Open in App
Indian Wells, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Desert Sun

BNP Paribas Open predictions: Picking a favorite, sleeper and dark horse from both draws

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qPrS_0lAoyq8K00

The BNP Paribas Open men's and women's main draws both start on Wednesday so this seems like a perfect time for some predictions.

Let's start with the women's field, where anything can happen. No one has repeated as champion at Indian Wells since the 1990s and twice in the last five years an unseeded player won the tournament. It's usually wide open, but ...

Favorite (a top 10 seed): I'm finding it impossible not to pick defending champion Iga Swiatek. A bold pick to go with the World's No. 1 player, I know, but she just seems so on top of her game right now both physically and mentally, and is one of the heavier favorites entering this event I can remember.

Sleeper (seeds 11-32): I'll go with the veteran Victoria Azarenka as someone with the potential to rise above her seeding and go all the way. She enters as the No. 14 seed, but she has won here twice and made the final in 2021. She also made a deep run in Australia.

Dark horse (unseeded): And for a true unseeded wild-card, I'll go with Marta Kostyuk from Ukraine. The 20-year-old has risen to No. 40 in the world rankings, her highest position, and already has a win in 2023 in Austin. And for an unseeded player, her draw is not particularly daunting.

This year, the men's field feels like the more wide-open group. It's well-documented that the "Big Three" aren't here, so another first-time champion might be in the offing. There have been six different champions in the last six iterations of this event.

Favorite (top 10 seed): Carlos Alcaraz has the most talent and Taylor Fritz is the defending champion, but I'm going to go with No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to finally break through in Indian Wells. He's due for a big title and he made the Australian Open final. This is the year for the talented Greek star.

Sleeper (seeded 11-32): I like American Tommy Paul as the No. 17 seed to keep his strong play up and make a deep run. He's playing his best tennis, he likes playing in the desert and his confidence level is high. Don't be surprised to see him still hanging around late into the second week.

Dark horse (unseeded): For an unseeded player to make a deep run, it's tempting to go with a veteran like Andy Murray or Dominic Thiem, but I'll go with Yibing Wu. I'm just jumping on the Yibing Wu bandwagon myself, but the uber-talented 23-year-old player from China was given a wild-card for good reason. He just became the first man from China to win an ATP event, capturing the title in Dallas in February, beating Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and John Isner along the way. It would be fun for the tournament if he could make a deep run, and I love where he fell in the draw. Get to know Yibing Wu.

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indian Wells, CA newsLocal Indian Wells, CA
BNP Paribas Open: Saturday order of play includes Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz
Indian Wells, CA2 hours ago
Thursday action: Andy Murray wins another marathon, Ben Shelton sets up date with Fritz
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
BNP Paribas Open: American women look to end 22-year drought in Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka team up to capture 2023 Eisenhower Cup at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA2 days ago
BNP Paribas Open: Friday order of play at Indian Wells includes Gauff, Pegula, Tsitsipas
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
BNP Paribas Open: Teenage tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz could make history at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
BNP Paribas Open: Thursday's order of play includes Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu
Indian Wells, CA2 days ago
BNP Paribas Open: Sofia Kenin beats Sloane Stephens in match of American Grand Slam champs
Indian Wells, CA23 hours ago
No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out of BNP Paribas Open in his first match
Indian Wells, CA3 hours ago
China's Yibing Wu will soon be a name all tennis fans know
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago
John Isner falls, Shelby Rogers advances in Wednesday action at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA2 days ago
Illness, injuries don't slow Emma Raducanu in first-round win at Indian Wells
Indian Wells, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy