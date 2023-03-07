Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison

Keith Appling, who played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA and was a standout guard at Michigan State, was sentenced to 18-40 years in prison recently.

Former Orlando Magic guard and Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling was sentenced to 18-40 years in prison for second-degree murder on Friday in connection to a shooting in May 2021 that killed one person.

According to the Detroit Free Press , Appling will also serve two consecutive years for a felony firearm charge.

Clyde Edmonds, who was the victim in the shooting, was related to Appling, as Edmond's wife is the first cousin of Appling’s mother.

Appling, 31, was charged in June 2021 for the fatal shooting.

Spending four years at Michigan State, Keith Appling was a standout guard for the Spartans and helped them reach the Elite Eight in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, Appling joined the Portland Trail Blazers for Summer League and he then spent time in the NBA D League, now known as the G League.

While he spent time with the Orlando Magic during the 2015-16 season, Appling only played in five games and was waived early on in the season. In 2016, he was named a D League All-Star and was named to the NBA D-League All-Defensive Team.

He last played professionally in Italy in 2019.

