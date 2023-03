WATCH: Virginia Players Preview the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament

Hear from Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Isaac McKneely, Jayden Gardner, Ryan Dunn, Ben Vander Plas, and Armaan Franklin ahead of the ACC Tournament

Ahead of the 2023 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, the media had an opportunity to speak to the Virginia men's basketball team on Tuesday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena.

Watch the video below to hear Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Isaac McKneely, Jayden Gardner, Ryan Dunn, Ben Vander Plas, and Armaan Franklin give their thoughts on the upcoming ACC Men's Basketball Tournament:

Virginia players preview the ACC Tournament (; 8:31)

Virginia will play in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday at 7pm at Greensboro Coliseum.

