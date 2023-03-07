Jaguars waive ex-Brown University quarterback E.J. Perry, who spent 2022 on practice squad

The Jaguars have waived quarterback E.J. Perry, the team announced Tuesday. Perry was recently signed to a reserve/futures contract with the team after spending the entire 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

Perry originally signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last offseason out of Brown University.

Perry won the Bushnell Cup as the Ivy League's top offensive player in 2021 and was named first-team all-conference after throwing for 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while rushing for 402 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

The Jaguars have recently made moves within its quarterback room including giving an extension to backup QB C.J. Beathard prior to the backup QB becoming an unrestricted free agent next week.

The team also signed former CFL QB Nathan Rourke to a reserve/futures deal. Rourke is expected to compete to be the team's backup or third-string QB during the offseason.

Rourke recently had surgery on his foot to have a plate and screws removed, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

“There were teams that made some offers, but ultimately, the situation and the prospect of helping the team out and being able to compete for a number two job was best in Jacksonville,” Rourke told 3DownNation earlier in January.

“Ultimately, we made the decision that we did because the goal is to be an NFL quarterback and an NFL starter, I think this is a good first step in that direction.”

The Jaguars will, of course, head into the season with franchise QB Trevor Lawrence as the team's starting QB, but now will likely look to bring in another QB ahead of training camp to compete with the team's other backups.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.