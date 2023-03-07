Mobile Police investigate after man allegedly tries to take car at gunpoint, shoots driver

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was allegedly shot at while in his car on Victory Drive Monday afternoon, according to a release.
Police said they were called to Bishop State Community College Southwest Campus for one shot at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Man kidnapped, robbed at Mobile gas station: Police
Through an investigation, police said the man was stopped in traffic on Victory Drive near Halls Mill Road when a man walked up to the victim’s car and “demanded him to exit his vehicle” with a gun.
The victim “refused” and the suspect shot him. The victim drove to Bishop State and police were notified. The victim was transported to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries.
