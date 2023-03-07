Mark DiVecchio, former Erie County executive, dies at 64

Mark DiVecchio, who served as Erie County government's chief executive from 2006 through 2009 after a long career as an Erie County councilman, has died.

DiVecchio was 64.

DiVecchio died at his Erie home on Monday after a long battle with cancer, according to his obituary. DiVecchio had publicly acknowledged in the past that he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019.

Erie County government acknowledged DiVecchio's death in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Mark was a true community minded guy with a strong dedication to public service. I’d like to thank him for his 12 years of devoted service to the County, he will be missed," Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said in a statement. "I wish his family comfort and solace during this difficult time.”

Obituary: Mark A. DiVecchio

DiVecchio, a lifelong Democrat, graduated from Strong Vincent High School 1977. He later attended Gannon University, earning a Bachelor's degree in political science.

DiVecchio represented Erie County Council's 4th District for eight years, serving on the seven-member panel from 1998 through 2005, the year he was elected county executive.

He won a razor-thin victory in the county executive's race, defeating Republican Dale McBrier by 121 votes out of 64,525 cast.

DiVecchio lost his re-election bid in 2009, losing in that year's primary race to his eventual successor, fellow Democrat Barry Grossman.

In a 2009 interview, DiVecchio counted his push toward establishing a community college in northwestern Pennsylvania and helping to secure county funding for multimillion-dollar runway upgrades at Erie International Airport among his administration's biggest achievements.

DiVecchio said he also helped bring stability and increased accountability to the county's Office of Children and Youth, which deals with about 2,000 abused and neglected children each year.

'A massive job': Advice from Dahlkemper, DiVecchio, Lynch for the next Erie County executive

He also said he left office with no regrets.

"Everywhere I go, people come up to me and say, 'You guys did a good job,"' DiVecchio said. "I feel like we accomplished a lot and made a difference. That's good enough for me."

After leaving office, DiVecchio worked for the Pennsylvania Department of the Auditor General and as a caterer. He occasionally wrote on Facebook about his battle with cancer.

"Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes! Also, thanks for the prayers for my me dealing with lung cancer," DiVecchio wrote in a Jan. 7, 2021, Facebook post. "I believe the prayers are working better than the chemo."

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said in a statement that "I was on City Council from 2006 to 2012. I got to know and develop a deep respect for Mark at that time. On behalf of the city, I offer my deepest sympathy andcondolences to Mark’s family.”

In another statement, Former Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott also expressed his condolences in a statement.

"It was a pleasure working with him," Sinnott said. "He always had the county’s best interest at heart, andhe accomplished some good things while in office.”

DiVecchio is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, former Erie City Treasurer Susan DiVecchio; two adult daughters; and four grandsons.

Friends will be received at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass there at 11:30 am. Burial will be private.

The Dusckas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Northwestern PA, 3308 State St., Erie, PA 16508, and the Sisters of St. Joseph Neighborhood Network, 425 W. 18th St., Erie, PA 16502.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Mark DiVecchio, former Erie County executive, dies at 64