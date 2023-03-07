Open in App
Zeeland, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Holland Sentinel

Zeeland man sentenced to jail, no contact with infant child he slapped

By Kayla Tucker,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCasv_0lAouO0A00

GRAND HAVEN — A local man was sentenced to serve two weeks jail time and have no contact for three months with his child, whom he admitted to slapping on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Hudsonville.

The man, a Zeeland resident, was arraigned last month on a charge of aggravated domestic violence and said he grew “overwhelmed with the crying” of the child and “slapped his face a couple times.”

The assault resulted in “red marks” on the boy’s face and an injury to one of the child’s eyes, which he was treated for at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court Judge Karen Miedema made a point to clarify Monday, during sentencing, that the child was an “infant” at the time of the assault.

“Because of what happened here and because of the age of the victim, the court is concerned,” Miedema said. “We don’t want this to happen again.”

The man has visited his child in public with the child’s mother, not supervised by Child Protective Services, the mother confirmed in court. He was sentenced to three months of no contact with the child, continued counseling and parenting classes through CPS, two weeks jail and three years probation.

The judge allowed the man to retain his employment and serve his jail time in three-day increments.

The child’s mother spoke highly of the child's father in court Monday.

“This thing does not define who he is as a person,” she said. “Every day he apologizes to me. He’s working hard to become the best father he can be. We want nothing more than to have him home.”

Miedema asked about the child.

“He’s doing great,” the mother said. “He has a ball when he gets to see his dad, nothing but giggles.”

The mother said she’s seen the man be more patient with his child.

“I don’t see any frustration during these visits,” she said, adding he'll walk around with the baby “when he gets fussy.”

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

“He’s getting better at knowing what to do when (the baby) is not happy,” she said. “He definitely did not mean for this to happen.”

Miedema told the man that, at the end of the three months, he can work to get back to seeing his child.

“At the end of that three months, you may talk to the probation agent and the counseling records can be given to the probation agent,” she said. “It’s up to the probation agent whether or not you get supervised visits at that time.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Rapids, MI newsLocal Grand Rapids, MI
Police ID man shot, killed outside GR bar
Grand Rapids, MI12 hours ago
Byron Center woman, four children injured in hit-and-run crash
Wayland, MI1 day ago
Police Chase Along US-131 Leads to Arrest of Mail Thieves
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife charged with carelessly shooting husband in Ottawa County, lying to authorities
Nunica, MI6 hours ago
Michigan Supreme Court: Holland teen sentenced to life without parole for killing 14-year-old should be resentenced
Holland, MI1 day ago
No decision made yet on formal charges
Schoolcraft, MI13 hours ago
Norton Shores man jailed after police find drugs, guns
Norton Shores, MI1 day ago
Man headed to prison after toddler son eats anti-depressant drugs, dies
Kentwood, MI2 days ago
Kentwood man sentenced in baby's overdose
Kentwood, MI2 days ago
Why Would Someone in Southwest Michigan Steal Mail in 2023?
Kalamazoo, MI14 hours ago
Norton Shores woman heading to trial for animal cruelty
Norton Shores, MI2 days ago
Battle Creek man arrested for 2021 Circle K assault
Battle Creek, MI2 days ago
Man arrested, charged in May 2022 fatal shooting of Kalamazoo resident
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Ottawa County man facing domestic terrorism charges
Fruitport Charter Township, MI2 days ago
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder, Battle Creek Police says
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Holland Township apartment struck by bullets; no injuries
Holland, MI2 days ago
Battle Creek teenager arrested for carjacking in Emmett Township
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
FBI continues search for Michigan woman missing since December
Portage, MI2 days ago
1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Berlin Township
Rockford, MI15 hours ago
Large police presence in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Police: 1 injured in shooting in Walker
Walker, MI3 days ago
7 teens arrested in connection to Kent Co. purse snatchings
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Driver in fatal wrong-way US-131 crash sentenced
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Man dies in Muskegon County house fire
Muskegon Heights, MI2 days ago
Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
Squatter was in vacant building that caught fire in Kalamazoo, police say
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy