The Clarion Ledger

Jackson State interim president Elayne Hayes-Anthony vows to support athletics

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

3 days ago
Jackson State entered a period of uncertainty with Thursday's news from The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning that university president Thomas Hudson had been placed on administrative leave with pay.

But the uncertainty doesn't necessarily mean athletics.

Named to replace Thomas as interim president was Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony on Friday. Hayes-Anthony, who most recently served as Chair and Professor of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, is the university's seventh president, interim or acting, in the last 14 years.

Hayes-Anthony said she will continue to support Jackson State sports and knows the value of a successful team. She stated that academics will come first but feels the two can bring out the best in students.

"Athletics will be huge in my administration," Hayes-Anthony said. "I'm a huge sports fan and I live and breathe sports. On Friday, I was on the road traveling, and I spoke with athletic director Ashley Robinson. We have already talked this morning, and it (sports) will be big in my administration. I think we have a wonderful AD (athletic director), who I hope will work with me and I think we are going to continue to do great things for athletics. So, I'm on board with every aspect of sports."

ELAYNE HAYES-ANTHONY INTERIM PRESIDENTJackson State's IHL presidential appointees have not stood the test of time

Under Hudson's leadership, he allowed Robinson to hire big-name coaches such as Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and NBA champion Mo Williams. Women's basketball coach Tomekia Reed has been able to stay and produce four consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season titles.

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE IN JSU'S HUDSONJSU president Thomas Hudson receives no-confidence vote from faculty senate

Sanders for the first time in school's history brought ESPN's "College GameDay" to JSU, which also reaped a bonanza of endorsements and partnerships from Under Armour, American Airlines and Michael Strahan Menswear, to name a few.

A LOOK AT THE LAST 7 JSU'S PRESIDENTSJackson State University has had 7 presidents since 2010. Here is a look at them

Hayes-Anthony said during her news conference Monday that she will be transparent in her administration and to be at Jackson State as long as needed.

