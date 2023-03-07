Tornado season already may underway in Texas

In North Texas the approach of spring means more than just warmer temperatures and daffodils. It means the arrival of tornado season.

Tornado season in Texas, which annually leads the nation in reported tornadoes, generally is April through June, but it seem to have arrived early this year.

Storms that formed in Texas recently produced seven tornadoes in North Texas that moved into Oklahoma on Feb. 26, and at least one tornado touched down east of Dallas.

Floods and lightning strikes typically kill more people but don’t get the rock-star treatment twisters get in movies and on TV.

North Texas has not seen a major tornado event in almost 44 years and the most violent of weather events seem to have migrated to the east and south.

In May 2018, a Category 2 tornado swept through west Abilene on a trek for more than 2 miles. There were no deaths or injuries in the twister before daybreak, but damage to homes and some businesses was significant.

In mid-March 2020, high winds believed to have been tornadic in speed struck three times around Abilene, overturning vehicles in the parking lot at the French Robertson Unit. Damage also was reported in the Tye area as the storm passed over north Abilene.

The pre-spring break forecast this week calls for a chance of thunderstorms in the Abilene area, none severe.

With that in mind, here are things to learn or remember about the dangers of tornadoes.

During each of the past five years, the national tornado count has exceeded the 10-year average.

According to the National Weather Service, 23 people died in the United States in tornadoes in 2022, considerably below the recent annual average of 75.

However, nearly $29 billion in insured losses were attributed to tornado damaged in 2022, making it the third costliest year on record, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Here are tips to keep people safe in the event of a tornado:

Stay informed of conditions through local media, reliable weather apps or a NOAA weather radio.

At a house, an underground cellar is the best protection. Basements and reinforced “safe rooms” also afford protection. If those are not available, an interior room with no exterior walls and away from windows provides protection. Stay on the lowest floor of the structure.

At school or workplace, follow safety drills if available. Stay away from large, open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums. Stay on the lowest floor of the structure.

Outdoors, seek safety in a sturdy structure if time permits. If not, lie face down in a low spot and cover your head.

In a vehicle, get low down inside and cover your head or get out and get into a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

For your property, APCIA recommends:

Inspect property and cars for damage.

Immediately contact your insurance agent or company representative.

Inventory losses and photograph damage and save related receipts to assist with claims handling.

Secure property from further damage or theft.

Check the background and legitimacy of repair contractors. Ask your insurance company for assistance in locating a reputable contractor.

Keep detailed records of business activity and extra expenses during the interruption period and prepare records to show the income from the business both before and after the loss.

Keep in mind that tornadoes do not always appear with the classic funnel shape. Sometimes, they are invisible in their initial stages. Approaching tornadoes also may be obscured by terrain, buildings, rain or debris. It's safest to be inside during severe thunderstorms.

- Greg Jaklewicz contributed to this report.