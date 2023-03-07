Princess Beatrice channels mom Sarah Ferguson with ‘80s hair bow

Princess Beatrice is throwing it back to 1980.

The 34-year-old royal looked chic as she headed out in London this week, but along with her sleek street style, she sported an accessory that brought back memories of her mother’s fabulous fashions.

Wearing a Claudie Pierlot trench coat, a pair of slouchy black boots and a Celine belt bag ($2,350), the princess accessorized her loose ponytail with a black velvet bow barrette as she strolled through London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

The hair accessory — decorated with the words “love me” in gold, per the Daily Mail — is reminiscent of the styles Sarah Ferguson wore during her time married to Prince Andrew .

The former Duchess of York rocked many a bow-trimmed hairstyle at the time, also favoring bold barrettes like the Union Jack and American flag ones she pinned to her hair on a visit to the United States in 1988.

The royal’s hair accessory contained a hidden message. MJ Pictures / BACKGRID

The Duchess of York trimmed her hair with a bow in 1986. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Unlike her mom, Princess Beatrice tends to wear her hair down in simple, straight styles — occasionally with the addition of a headband — making her bow pony a fun update to her typical look.

Though she did have a controversial moment when she wore an infamous hat at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding, causing many to ridicule her fashion.

The duchess sported another bow (along with a black hairnet) while attending a 1988 event. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Fergie was never afraid to sport a statement hair accessory. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

As for Ferguson, she’s currently touring the United States to publicize the launch of her newest novel, “A Most Intriguing Lady” — and in a Good Morning America interview this morning, she said she feels “liberated” to speak about the royal family following Queen Elizabeth’s death .

“It’s like I’ve taken the mental shackles out of my brain,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s the Queen passing on that I now think I can just sort of say openly what I want to say without worrying I’m going to offend somebody.”