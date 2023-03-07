Open in App
Lima, OH
The Lima News

Reduction in $1 million bond denied for Lima teen charged with murder

By Jessica Orozco,

3 days ago
A reduction in the $1 million bond for a Takal Austin, a Lima teen charged with murder, was denied on Monday. The Lima News

LIMA — A reduction in the $1 million bond for a Lima teen charged with murder was denied on Monday.

Takal Austin, 18, is charged with aggravated murder and two counts of murder. All charges have firearm specifications and one has a criminal gang activity specification.

On Friday the court held a hearing on the motion to reduce the teen’s bond from Austin’s lawyer, Jim Owen. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed took the weekend to review a video the state presented to make his ruling.

Austin was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant.

A statement from the Lima Police Department said officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street. Upon arrival, they found Bryant, 22, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the ruling, the reduction was denied due to the nature of the allegations. Austin must post the $1 million cash or surety bond to be released from custody.

