Fayette County, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

UPDATE: All Fayette County schools will return to a regular schedule Wednesday

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears,

3 days ago

All Fayette County Public Schools will return to a regular schedule on Wednesday as power companies continued restoration work from last week’s storms.

Power returned to Winburn Middle and Garden Springs and James Lane Allen elementary schools Tuesday evening.

Due to widespread building damage from a fire last week unrelated to the windstorm, Southern Middle School will operate on remote learning.

Any families experiencing issues that prevent their children from returning to school or participating in remote learning tomorrow should contact their children’s schools directly so that appropriate accommodations can be made.

“Although we are excited to reopen, I ask that everyone be prepared for operational hiccups due to road closures, intersections that remain without power, and possible staffing challenges due to the fact that roughly 13,000 homes in Fayette County still do not have electricity,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “We ask families to talk with their children about any unique situations in their neighborhood that students need to be aware of as they travel to and from school.”

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we have navigated this historic weather event in our community,” Liggins said in an email to Winburn families.

Decisions about make-up days and changes to the school calendar will be announced after spring break.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

