2023 Players Championship picks, predictions, odds: Best bets at TPC Sawgrass

There will be a few popular names in this range like Tom Kim and Rickie Fowler, but Bradley may fly under the radar a bit.
The St. John’s alumni has a runner-up, a T10 and a T20 finish in his last four outings and came alive in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which should bode well as he heads to another challenging Florida course at TPC Sawgrass.
This will be one of the most talented fields of the year, but Bradley’s form is undeniable at this point, and he’s got some decent history here.
Bradley finished fifth at the 2022 PLAYERS and has some great numbers on Pete Dye courses, so he looks a sound investment at this price.
Fleetwood didn’t exactly light it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but a lot of that came down to his putting. He gave back five strokes to the field on the greens, which basically rendered the rest of his game moot. That’s too bad, as Fleetwood once again gained strokes on the field on approach and from tee to green at the API.
Fleetwood has generally been solid at TPC Sawgrass, which makes sense since the windy, tricky conditions should suit his style. The Merseysider has a 22nd, 5th and 7th-place finish in three of his last four trips to Ponte Vedra Beach.
