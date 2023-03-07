Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
New York Post

Ja Morant could face lengthy NBA suspension if he brought gun on team premises

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rS4V9_0lAoqJjN00

The troubles are continuing to mount for Ja Morant.

As the Grizzlies’ superstar guard is out indefinitely following an ill-advised Instagram live video that he shared of himself flashing a gun at a strip club , it has emerged that he would be subject to a potentially lengthy NBA suspension if it turns out that he brought the firearm on team premises, which includes the Grizzlies’ plane or locker room.

NBA reporters Marc Stein and Chris Haynes discussed their matter on their podcast, “ #thisleague UNCUT .”

Stein suggested on the podcast that Morant could be facing a 50-game suspension if it was determined he possessed the weapon on team premises, but later clarified that an exact suspension length would be up to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. David Stern suspended former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas indefinitely — it turned out to be 50 games — in 2010 for bringing guns into the team’s locker room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqO0j_0lAoqJjN00
Ja Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies after flashing a gun in a strip club while on Instagram Live.
Twitter DJ Akademiks @Akademiks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mjadc_0lAoqJjN00
Ja Morant could face a lengthy NBA suspension if it’s determined he possessed a gun on team premises.
Getty Images

“A firearm on team premises is indeed a violation of NBA rules and subjects the player to discipline … but there is NO specific suspension length in league bylaws. Suspension length is imposed at the commissioner’s discretion,” Stein tweeted on Tuesday .

Colorado police confirmed that Morant is under investigation to see if he violated local firearms laws.

Morant’s video came the same week as an extensive Washington Post story detailed a series of conflicts that the point guard has had off the court in the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49l0g9_0lAoqJjN00
NBA commissioner Adam Silver at the 2023 All-Star Game.
Getty Images

Morant was accused of flashing a gun at a high school-age basketball prospect with whom he had a confrontation with at a pick-up game at Morant’s house.

It had been previously reported that Morant swung multiple times at the player; Morant claimed self-defense as the adversary had thrown a ball at his head.

Morant also filed a police report connected with the incident saying that the other player made threats of gun violence.

There was a separate incident in which Morant was accused of threatening a mall security guard; he was not charged in the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Zc6i_0lAoqJjN00
Ja Morant shared an IG Live video of himself flashing a gun at a strip club over the weekend.
NBAE via Getty Images

Previously this season, members of the Pacers alleged that Morant’s associates pointed a red laser at them following a confrontation ; an NBA investigation at the time could not corroborate that guns were involved in the incident.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” Morant said in a statement following the fallout of the IG Live video. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Take On Ja Morant Gun Incident: "You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Black Trans Woman Shot to Death, Found in Burning Building in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI9 days ago
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Pregnant Chicago woman killed while trying to pull off robbery: report
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Clippers star Paul George reveals why Russell Westbrook is ‘one of the best teammates’ ever
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Video Shows Former NBA All-Star’s Alleged Shooting Before Drive-By Arrest
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Lakers Rumors: Insider Details Strained Relationship Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Draymond Green Takes Another Shot at Dillon Brooks After Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For Ja Morant
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Draymond Green offers support, advice to Ja Morant: Learn from LeBron James, Steph Curry
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN13 hours ago
Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY2 days ago
Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend tricked into leaving his home, locked out amid messy split: court docs
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Lakers News: Latest Update On LeBron James Rehab From Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy