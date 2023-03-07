Ja Morant could face lengthy NBA suspension if he brought gun on team premises
By Ryan Glasspiegel,
3 days ago
The troubles are continuing to mount for Ja Morant.
As the Grizzlies’ superstar guard is out indefinitely following an ill-advised Instagram live video that he shared of himself flashing a gun at a strip club , it has emerged that he would be subject to a potentially lengthy NBA suspension if it turns out that he brought the firearm on team premises, which includes the Grizzlies’ plane or locker room.
NBA reporters Marc Stein and Chris Haynes discussed their matter on their podcast, “ #thisleague UNCUT .”
Stein suggested on the podcast that Morant could be facing a 50-game suspension if it was determined he possessed the weapon on team premises, but later clarified that an exact suspension length would be up to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. David Stern suspended former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas indefinitely — it turned out to be 50 games — in 2010 for bringing guns into the team’s locker room.
“A firearm on team premises is indeed a violation of NBA rules and subjects the player to discipline … but there is NO specific suspension length in league bylaws. Suspension length is imposed at the commissioner’s discretion,” Stein tweeted on Tuesday .
“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies’ organization for letting you down,” Morant said in a statement following the fallout of the IG Live video. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”
