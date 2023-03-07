Open in App
Baltimore, MD
New York Post

Lamar Jackson sweepstakes officially on as Ravens give non-exclusive franchise tag

By Jenna Lemoncelli,

3 days ago

The Ravens have used the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team announced Tuesday before the deadline.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former NFL MVP, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The designation means Jackson, 26, can negotiate and sign an offer sheet with another NFL team.

The Ravens still have the option to match an opposing offer sheet or receive two first-round picks if they decline.

The non-exclusive tag comes with a 2023 salary of $32.5 million, which is about 13 million less than the exclusive tag would cost.

If Jackson is unable to secure a deal with another team, he would remain with the Ravens for another year upon signing the tag.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs the ball against the Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Getty Images

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta stated . “There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

