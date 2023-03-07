Big Hat Days in Clovis: When (and what) is it?

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Clovis Rodeo month for 2023 kicks off with Big Hat Days next month.

Visit Fresno County says the Big Hat Days event this year is on April 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and April 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event in Old Town Clovis will be a street fair with vendors offering everything from handmade crafts to delicious food.

The festival is a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to come together and enjoy the vibrant culture, Fresno County says. Free parking will be available at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

For more information visit clovischamber.com .

