Yosemite National Park, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How long with Yosemite National Park stay closed?

By Manny Gomez,

3 days ago

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Following forecasts that another storm system is set to arrive at the end of the week, Yosemite National Park announced that the site will remain closed through Sunday, March 12 – and possibly longer depending on the conditions, according to park officials.

With the recent snowfall over the past two weeks, park officials say that park crews are continuing their snow removal, with employee safety a top priority. Park officials are working on moving snow, restoring power, resupplying stores, and other numerous tasks.

Yosemite Park officials also released a list of some of the tasks they are currently focused on:

  • Plowing roads to two full lanes wide.
  • Plowing parking lots and pullouts (as most parking lots are still under six feet of snow).
  • Evaluating snow loading on trees near roads and facilities as it could cause them to fall in popular areas.
  • Locating and digging out hundreds of fire hydrants and propane tanks.
  • Damage assessments on park buildings, especially chimneys and roof vents from snow sliding off roofs.
  • Removing snow from rooftops to prevent structure collapse and danger to bystanders from snow sliding off roofs.
  • Various other facilities and vehicles need to be dug out, repaired, and or resupplied.

Yosemite National Park staff say the best-case scenario for opening the park is currently March 13, but they will evaluate the conditions of the park on a daily basis and are expected to provide an update as to when the site could reopen early next week.

