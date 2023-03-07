Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Angels, Padres March 7 Spring Training Game

The Los Angeles Angels will play the San Diego Padres at 3:10 p.m. ET at the Padres' spring training home at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here's a look at the Angels and Padres' starting lineups for Tuesday's Cactus League game.

26-year-old Tucker Davidson will take the rubber for the Angels Tuesday. The Angels acquired Davidson and Jesse Chavez from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias in an August 2 trade last summer.

Seth Lugo will start for the Padres on the other side. Lugo is vying for a spot in the Padres' pitching rotation. Lugo pitched solely out of the Mets' bullpen the last two years, and has not started a game since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, in which he posted a 3-4 record and 5.15 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched and six starts. Lugo signed a one-year contract with the Padres in December, with the expectation that he would get a chance to compete for a spot in the club's rotation this season. The Padres' rotation will feature Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and Michael Wacha, although Musgrove just sustained a toe injury and will be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks.

Here's a look at how the Angels will line up for Tuesday's game:

1) LF Taylor Ward

2) 1B Jake Lamb

3) DH Taylor Jones

4) 3B Kevin Padlo

5) C Matt Thaiss

6) RF Jo Adell

7) CF Brett Phillips

8) 2B Kyren Paris

9) SS Andrew Velazquez

SP Tucker Davidson

Here's a look at how the Padres will line up for Tuesday's game:

1) RF Jose Azocar

2) 1B Jake Cronenworth

3) 3B Brandon Dixon

4) DH Matt Carpenter

5) SS Tim Lopes

6) 2B Rougned Odor

7) C Pedro Severino

8) LF Taylor Kohlwey

9) CF Luis Liberato

SP Seth Lugo

