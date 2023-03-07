The Arc, Ocean County Chapter Catalyst Awards Honors Community
By Jersey Shore Online,
3 days ago
TOMS RIVER – The Arc, Ocean County Chapter will recognize twelve award recipients from the community at this year’s Catalyst Awards on Thursday, March 16th at the Toms River Clarion celebrating their commitment and dedication to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ocean County, NJ.
Congratulations to the following The Arc Catalyst Award Winners:
Bill Sackter Citizenship Award ~ Leonard “Butch” Reuter
Spotlight Award ~ Dan Governale, Barlo, Governale & Associates, LLC
Distinguished Municipal Leader Award ~ Brick Township Construction, Dan Newman
Distinguished Community Service Award ~ Atlantic Shore Pines Campground
Employer of the Year ~ Maple Holistics
Support Coordinator of the Year ~ Krystle Jeannot, Disability Services & Advocacy LLC
Employee of the Year ~ Ruben Borrero
Employee of the Year ~ Darrick Elam
Employee of the Year ~ Denise Pellecchia
Newcomer of the Year ~ Robert Cairns
Newcomer of the Year ~ Karen Santosuosso
The Catalyst Awards is an opportunity to honor our employees, business partners, and the individuals we support who go above and beyond to serve the mission of The Arc and make a real impact on the lives of people with disabilities.
The evening will include a cocktail reception, super raffle, and silent auction with proceeds benefiting The Arc, Ocean County Chapter’s programs and support services. To support the event, please visit www.arcocean.org.
About The Arc, Ocean County Chapter
The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, Inc. was established in 1955 with the mission to advocate, provide opportunities and supports necessary for all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be accepted and valued as citizens of the communities in which they choose to live, learn, work and play. Today, the chapter serves more than 1,000 individuals through residential services, vocational services, recreation services, family support, and clinical support services.
