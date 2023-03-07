Open in App
Toms River, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter Catalyst Awards Honors Community

By Jersey Shore Online,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SF08M_0lAonkPD00

TOMS RIVER – The Arc, Ocean County Chapter will recognize twelve award recipients from the community at this year’s Catalyst Awards on Thursday, March 16th at the Toms River Clarion celebrating their commitment and dedication to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ocean County, NJ.

Congratulations to the following The Arc Catalyst Award Winners:

  • Bill Sackter Citizenship Award ~ Leonard “Butch” Reuter
  • Spotlight Award ~ Dan Governale, Barlo, Governale & Associates, LLC
  • Distinguished Municipal Leader Award ~ Brick Township Construction, Dan Newman
  • Distinguished Community Service Award ~ Atlantic Shore Pines Campground
  • Employer of the Year ~ Maple Holistics
  • Support Coordinator of the Year ~ Krystle Jeannot, Disability Services & Advocacy LLC
  • Employee of the Year ~ Ruben Borrero
  • Employee of the Year ~ Darrick Elam
  • Employee of the Year ~ Denise Pellecchia
  • Newcomer of the Year ~ Robert Cairns
  • Newcomer of the Year ~ Karen Santosuosso

The Catalyst Awards is an opportunity to honor our employees, business partners, and the individuals we support who go above and beyond to serve the mission of The Arc and make a real impact on the lives of people with disabilities.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, super raffle, and silent auction with proceeds benefiting The Arc, Ocean County Chapter’s programs and support services. To support the event, please visit www.arcocean.org.

About The Arc, Ocean County Chapter

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter, Inc. was established in 1955 with the mission to advocate, provide opportunities and supports necessary for all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be accepted and valued as citizens of the communities in which they choose to live, learn, work and play. Today, the chapter serves more than 1,000 individuals through residential services, vocational services, recreation services, family support, and clinical support services.

