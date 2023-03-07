Extra Extra: Some new ideas for how to take down all this scaffolding
By James Ramsay,
3 days ago
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where commuting on the subway is also chaotic. Here's what else is happening:
Some DUMBO residents don't like the new cruise ship-looking 26-story condo tower in their neighborhood.
"We are putting out proposals not proposed before": Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has some ideas for reducing the amount of sidewalk scaffolding in the city, including low-interest loans for landlords to quickly make repairs, and the use of drones for conduction quicker inspections.
There's finally enough snow to ski in upstate New York.
The city is giving away 3,500 free trees in April as part of an Earth Month celebration.
Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for Congress as a Democrat, seeking to fill the California seat being vacated by Rep. Adam Schiff, who's running for outgoing Sen. Diane Feinstein's position.
Comments / 0