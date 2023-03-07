Open in App
New York City, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: Some new ideas for how to take down all this scaffolding

By James Ramsay,

3 days ago
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where commuting on the subway is also chaotic. Here's what else is happening:

  • Some DUMBO residents don't like the new cruise ship-looking 26-story condo tower in their neighborhood.
  • "We are putting out proposals not proposed before": Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has some ideas for reducing the amount of sidewalk scaffolding in the city, including low-interest loans for landlords to quickly make repairs, and the use of drones for conduction quicker inspections.
  • There's finally enough snow to ski in upstate New York.
  • The city is giving away 3,500 free trees in April as part of an Earth Month celebration.
  • Ben Savage of Boy Meets World fame is running for Congress as a Democrat, seeking to fill the California seat being vacated by Rep. Adam Schiff, who's running for outgoing Sen. Diane Feinstein's position.
  • After months of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's publicity tour, they're now polling lower than Prince Andrew among Americans.
  • Meet James "Jimmy" Chilimigras, a 15-year-old Mississippi teen who already has a masters degree in accounting from an online university and now has his sights set on law school.
  • The CDC reports that teen girls now smoke more weed than teen boys.
  • Yes, bees have culture .
  • And finally, believe in yourself:
