Police: 1 injured in shooting in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the leg in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Maynard Avenue NW between Leonard Street and Lake Michigan Drive. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel said detectives were still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

He said witnesses reported seeing a black car, perhaps a Ford Focus or Chrysler 200, driving away afterward.

The chief said the person who was shot was believed to be the intended target and there was not a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Walker police at 616.453.5441 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

