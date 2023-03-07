Tabor man arrested on Theft and Drug charges

(Fremont Co) A Tabor man was arrested on Theft and Drug charges.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says on February 8th, Deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Atchison County, Missouri at an address on Park Street in Tabor.

Deputies conducted a search warrant on the residence and discovered additional evidence connected to additional burglaries and motor vehicle thefts that occurred in Fremont and Pottawattamie Counties in Iowa, and Atchison County, Missouri.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of 52-year-old Jesse Eugene Sump of Tabor.

On March 5th, Deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit of Sump on a stolen Harley Davidson Motorcycle entering Page County from Atchison County, Missouri. Page County Deputies located the motorcycle at an abandoned farm southwest of Coin, Iowa. Fremont County K9 Roby was deployed and Sump surrendered to authorities and was placed under arrest without further incident.

Sump was charged with Theft 1st Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, Theft 5th Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 3rd Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fugitive from Justice on an active felony warrant out of Atchison County, Missouri.

Sump is being held on $10,000 cash/surety bond in Fremont County and a $100,000 cash/surety warrant out of Missouri. More charges are pending.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department, and the Fourth Judicial Probation and Parole assisted with the investigation.