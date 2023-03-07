Where UNC basketball lands in bracketology ahead of ACC Tournament

The UNC basketball program has put itself in a hole ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. After losing to Duke on Saturday, the Tar Heels’ hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are hanging by a thread.

UNC enters this ACC Tournament likely needing to win it all to punch a ticket as the automatic qualifier. Winning three games could get them in if other bubble teams fall. The Tar Heels need to stack Quad 1 wins, but they will not get their first shot at one until the quarterfinals on Thursday — if they make it.

A loss on Wednesday in their opening game would end all hope.

With the ACC Tournament here, let’s take a look at where the UNC basketball team is in mock rackets ahead of this week’s play.

Joe Lunardi; ESPN - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out Trending: UP The Tar Heels fell to the next four out line after losing to Duke on Saturday. But after the rest of the weekend games and Monday's results, UNC is back in the last four in line. They are team No. 72.

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out Trending: -- After losing to Duke, UNC stayed put as one of the first four teams out. They are team No. 71 in Palm's latest projection.

Bracket Matrix - 3/7 (OUT OF TOURNAMENT)

DOWN The Tar Heels appear in just two brackets on BracketMatrix, which takes the averages of multiple brackets. UNC is behind Wisconsin, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Michigan.

USA TODAY - 3/7 (Next Four Out)

Projection: Next Four out Trending: DOWN The Tar Heels have been moved down in the latest USA TODAY bracket released on Tuesday morning. They are the first team in the last four out section.

