Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where UNC basketball lands in bracketology ahead of ACC Tournament

By Zack Pearson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Yok1_0lAoieDU00

The UNC basketball program has put itself in a hole ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. After losing to Duke on Saturday, the Tar Heels’ hopes of making the NCAA Tournament are hanging by a thread.

UNC enters this ACC Tournament likely needing to win it all to punch a ticket as the automatic qualifier. Winning three games could get them in if other bubble teams fall. The Tar Heels need to stack Quad 1 wins, but they will not get their first shot at one until the quarterfinals on Thursday — if they make it.

A loss on Wednesday in their opening game would end all hope.

With the ACC Tournament here, let’s take a look at where the UNC basketball team is in mock rackets ahead of this week’s play.

h

h

Joe Lunardi; ESPN - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out Trending: UP The Tar Heels fell to the next four out line after losing to Duke on Saturday. But after the rest of the weekend games and Monday's results, UNC is back in the last four in line. They are team No. 72.

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out Trending: -- After losing to Duke, UNC stayed put as one of the first four teams out. They are team No. 71 in Palm's latest projection.

Bracket Matrix - 3/7 (OUT OF TOURNAMENT)

Projection: Appears in two brackets Trending: DOWN The Tar Heels appear in just two brackets on BracketMatrix, which takes the averages of multiple brackets. UNC is behind Wisconsin, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Michigan.

USA TODAY - 3/7 (Next Four Out)

Projection: Next Four out Trending: DOWN The Tar Heels have been moved down in the latest USA TODAY bracket released on Tuesday morning. They are the first team in the last four out section.

1

1

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Phil Martelli explains why Michigan basketball should pack for one day as it heads to the Big Ten Tournament
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Andy Katz Names His 'Dark Horse' Team For Big Ten Tournament
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
College Basketball Coach Fired On Wednesday Morning
West Point, NY2 days ago
Coach K calls out Syracuse over handling of Jim Boeheim exit
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
North Carolina star Armando Bacot’s harsh take on Tar Heels after ACC Tournament loss
Chapel Hill, NC14 hours ago
Dick Vitale gets brutally honest about Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
North Carolina basketball on the verge of suffering embarrassment not seen since 1960s after loss to Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Kansas coach Bill Self will miss entire Big 12 tournament after successful medical procedure
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Look: Coach K Not Happy With The Jim Boeheim Decision
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Kansas releases update on health of Bill Self
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
New Bears WR DJ Moore reacts to being traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
ESPN, CBS differ on Hawkeyes’ seeding in latest Bracketology prior to Big Ten Tournament
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
No. 2 UCLA suffers massive blow to title hopes with devastating injury news
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Head Coach
Athens, GA2 days ago
Sports World Is Speculating About Jim Boeheim's Future
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Breaking: Syracuse Announces Official Decision On Jim Boeheim
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
8 coaches who should replace Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, according to Twitter
Washington, DC16 hours ago
Breaking: Major College Basketball Coach Steps Down
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's devastating loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament
Auburn, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy