Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
RavenCountry

Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On QB Lamar Jackson

By Timm Hamm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdHQK_0lAohmF500

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. Will the former MVP and Heisman winner accept it? Or is a holdout in the cards?

The two-plus year-long contract negotiation between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson came to a head on Tuesday as the organization placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the player.

Now the proverbial ball is in Jackson's court.

Will he accept the one-year deal that will pay him $32 million? Or will he walk away and begin a relationship-breaking holdout for the 2023 season?

In Tuesday's "Football Morning in America" column, NBC Sports' Peter King is suggesting that Jackson could threaten to hold out rather than play for the Ravens on the non-exclusive franchise tag next season.

"And if the Ravens put the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, good luck in forcing him to play in 2023 for $32 million. … after visions of jillions have been dancing in his head," King wrote of Jackson.

While it seems unlikely that a long-term deal can be reached between the two parties before the July 17 deadline , Jackson can still make a ton of money off the franchise tag. But it comes with higher risk, as any life-altering injury during next season could prohibit Jackson from signing that long-term deal he so desperately wants.

That $32 million is the resulting guaranteed salary in Baltimore for Jackson using the non-exclusive tag. Tagged players have until July 17 to sign an extension or play under the tag, with the non-exclusive tag allowing Jackson to negotiate with other teams.

If somebody offers more than $32 million? Good for Lamar, as Baltimore could match the offer or accept two first-round draft picks in a trade.

The Ravens' position, as stated by coach John Harbaugh, is that " Lamar is our quarterback .'' But for that to remain true, he's got to show up to work. And the non-exclusive dollar figure puts that "must'' in some doubt.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Listen to the Baltimore Ravens Daily Blitz Podcast

Follow Raven Country on Twitter

Ravens Alert! Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Baltimore Ravens ?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Rob Gronkowski Predicts Where Lamar Jackson Will Play In 2023
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Word To Describe How Ravens Are Treating Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tony Pollard In, Ezekiel Elliott Out?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
NFL Will Lose Lamar Jackson War
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Will Ravens Bold Lamar Jackson Statement Backfire?
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ravens Offer Lamar 'Far More than $40 Million'; 'They Are Trying'
Baltimore, MD13 hours ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making ‘cringeworthy’ picks in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Detroit, MI2 days ago
RGIII Reports Ravens Are ‘Not Reluctant’ to Sign Jackson to Big-Money Deal
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
John Harbaugh Stocking Talent on Ravens Coaching Staff
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Bengals Re-Sign Two Defensive Players Ahead of Free Agency
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Lamar Jackson Drama Really Hurts Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Matthew Stafford Georgia Homecoming: Rams Super Bowl QB to Falcons?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Sign Eric Kendricks, Khalil Mack? Falcons Star says ‘Make That Happen!’
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Ravens BREAKING: ‘Phenomenal' Chuck Clark Traded
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Lamar vs. Ravens: Trigger Tension Between NFL Owners & Players?
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy