Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. Will the former MVP and Heisman winner accept it? Or is a holdout in the cards?

The two-plus year-long contract negotiation between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson came to a head on Tuesday as the organization placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the player.

Now the proverbial ball is in Jackson's court.

Will he accept the one-year deal that will pay him $32 million? Or will he walk away and begin a relationship-breaking holdout for the 2023 season?

In Tuesday's "Football Morning in America" column, NBC Sports' Peter King is suggesting that Jackson could threaten to hold out rather than play for the Ravens on the non-exclusive franchise tag next season.

"And if the Ravens put the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, good luck in forcing him to play in 2023 for $32 million. … after visions of jillions have been dancing in his head," King wrote of Jackson.

While it seems unlikely that a long-term deal can be reached between the two parties before the July 17 deadline , Jackson can still make a ton of money off the franchise tag. But it comes with higher risk, as any life-altering injury during next season could prohibit Jackson from signing that long-term deal he so desperately wants.

That $32 million is the resulting guaranteed salary in Baltimore for Jackson using the non-exclusive tag. Tagged players have until July 17 to sign an extension or play under the tag, with the non-exclusive tag allowing Jackson to negotiate with other teams.

If somebody offers more than $32 million? Good for Lamar, as Baltimore could match the offer or accept two first-round draft picks in a trade.

The Ravens' position, as stated by coach John Harbaugh, is that " Lamar is our quarterback .'' But for that to remain true, he's got to show up to work. And the non-exclusive dollar figure puts that "must'' in some doubt.

