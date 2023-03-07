Open in App
Arlington, TN
See more from this location?
Despite concerns, Arlington approves Hawthorne development plans

By Michael Waddell,

3 days ago

A new $500 million to $700 million mixed-use project received initial approval from the Arlington Board of Mayor and Aldermen, but not without concerns from residents leading to a split vote.

On Monday, March 6, the board adopted general development plans for the commercial and residential halves of the Hawthorne planned development just north of the Interstate 40 interchange between Tenn. 385 and Airline Road.

The meeting at Arlington Town Hall drew a capacity crowd with residents wanting to hear more about Nashville-based developer Beacon Companies’ 92-acre project. They also wanted to voice their concerns about the plan, some citing Ford’s new plant in Haywood County about 15 miles east of Arlington.

“This development is different from everything we’ve seen before, and it’s because of BlueOval City,” said Kyle Reese, who has lived in Arlington since 2016. “(The developers) are trying to get in, get their return investment and get out before the developments around Stanton and BlueOval City.”

Other residents questioned the number of apartments and the project’s size. They worried about the resulting impact on traffic and schools, an increase in crime and overriding Arlington’s “small-town feel.”

Arlington alderman Jeremy Biggs questioned the need for the planned 600 apartments. He was joined by Larry Harmon voting against the development. (Courtesy Town of Arlington, Jerry Borwick, Your Eyes Photography)

The board voted 4-2 to approve the residential portion of Hawthorne, covering 66.1 acres with 37 townhomes, 114 stacked flats, 600 lofts, 30,000 square feet of retail and a brewery/restaurant.

Aldermen Jeremy Biggs and Larry Harmon cast the dissenting votes. Biggs questioned the need for that many apartments.

“I have an issue with the 600 number. That number is so far beyond what is acceptable to me that it wasn’t even worth asking (if the developer would come down),” said Biggs, who also voted against the residential units at last month’s Arlington Planning Commission meeting .

Beacon partner Chris Rudd said developers need that many apartment units to make the project financially feasible. He noted that the multifamily units are a significant economic aspect of making the calculations work.

“The cost to develop a site like this in the last two to three (years) has almost doubled,” Rudd said. “A lot of these different retailers and restaurants look at the number of immediate rooftops in a live-work-play development... as the criteria for what they will do.”

The project’s 26.5-acre commercial section includes a variety of retail, office and light industrial along with a pair of hotels. It was adopted by a 5-1 vote with Harmon opposing the plan.

With frontage on I-40, Rudd believes Hawthorne can draw prominent retailers.

Harmon worries that such a sizable project would add to the demands on government services like law enforcement and fire support.

“I don’t see how we can actually sustain paying for that kind of growth that quickly,” said Harmon, a Memphis firefighter.

Officials supporting the project stressed that Hawthorne is a much higher quality plan than what could end up being built if other developers controlled the site.

Arlington alderman Jeff McKee is among officials supporting Hawthorne saying it is a much higher quality plan than what could end up being built if other developers controlled the site. (Courtesy Town of Arlington, Jerry Borwick, Your Eyes Photography)

“How many hotels could stretch up and down that row? Because at the end of the day, people can sell their land,” Alderman Jeff McKee said. “This type of project gives us a lot of control to be able to keep out things that would be more detrimental to our town.”

Town Planner Jeremy Credeur pointed out that a hodgepodge of hotels, strip centers and gas stations would be a possibility if there were individual applications for sites rather than the overall Hawthorne project.

Alderman Harry McKee also touted the need for Arlington to diversify its housing options for empty-nesters and military personnel.

The Hawthorne site is divided by Hall Creek, and plans feature an abundance of open space including lakes, trails, an amphitheater, a disc golf course and a community/dog park among the amenities.

Rudd expects build-out to take five to seven years.

