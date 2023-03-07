Attorney General’s OSI investigates car crash involving Troy police

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) opened an investigation into the death of Sabeh Alalkawi on March 7. Alalkawi died on February 22 in a car incident involving members of the Troy Police Department.

During the early morning of February 22, Alalkawi was driving through an intersection in Troy when he was hit by a Troy police car responding to a domestic incident call. Alalkawi was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Attorney General’s Office explains in accordance with the New York State Executive Law, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

