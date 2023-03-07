RMT suspends train strike next week after Network Rail breakthrough

An empty Derby railway station during earlier strikes. Photograph: Callum Parke/PA

The RMT union has called off a strike at Network Rail next week, fuelling hopes of a significant breakthrough in the long-running dispute.

The union said it was suspending the strike planned for Thursday 16 March and all other industrial action, which was to include an overtime ban, after it received a fresh offer from Network Rail.

Strikes remain on for now at 14 train operating companies, but in most areas the effect on services will be far smaller than from a combined strike with Network Rail.

An RMT spokesperson said: “The RMT national executive committee has taken the decision to suspend all industrial action on Network Rail following receipt of a new offer from the employer.

“Further updates will be given on all aspects of the national rail dispute in the coming days.”

A vote on the new offer will be held, the union said.

It is understood that the total headline pay increase has not changed, but some amendments have been made to the previous offer that totalled 9% over two years, which was rejected by the union’s national executive committee.

Network Rail’s chief executive, Andrew Haines, said: “We are relieved for our people, passengers and freight customers that industrial action in Network Rail has now been suspended. We look forward to further information on plans for a referendum.”

The rail industry has been urging the union to put its offers to a vote of members, after similar offers were accepted by the smaller TSSA union.

Train operators have also made a 9% offer over two years. RMT members are due to go on strike on 16, 18 and 30 March and 1 April.