Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham project to support business startups

By Ankit Bandyopadhyay,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NMU8O_0lAodg5Z00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The City of Birmingham approved plans to redevelop a 65,000 square foot building for supporting startup businesses, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced today.

The Edwards Motor Company Building (formerly Sticks N’ Stuff Building), located at 1531 3rd Ave. North, will be used as a flexible workspace and collaboration area for startup businesses graduating from Innovation Depot.

According to Mayor Woodfin, the city will provide $2 million in incentives for the project.

“We are committed to supporting community redevelopment and strengthening our small businesses,” Mayor Woodfin said. “This project does both.”

Possible economic impact from the program is estimated be around $300,0000 and will generate over 300 jobs.

