WWLP

State Police locate missing 43-year-old from Fairhaven

By Ashley Shook,

3 days ago

UPDATE // Anapaula Huggins was alive found on a rock jetty in New Bedford Harbor. The original story is posted below.

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman from Fairhaven.

Springfield Police searching for missing 78-year-old

According to the State Police, 43-year-old Anapaula Huggins left her home on Raymond Street in Fairhaven Monday morning to walk her dog. She was last seen on a video camera Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Popes Beach. Her dog was found alone later that morning.

Huggins was seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt/sweater, black pants, and no shoes. She is described as 5′ 4″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fairhaven Police along with members of the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, K9 Unit, Dive Team and Marine Unit, and Massachusetts Environmental Police are assisting in the search. They are focusing the search on the shoreline and water of the Acushnet River just west of Sconticut neck in Fairhaven and the surrounding area.

(Massachusetts State Police)

If you know of her whereabouts or have any information you are asked to contact Fairhaven Police Detective Scott Gordon at 508-997-7421 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

