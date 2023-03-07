Getting the help you need for Problem Gambling Awareness Month

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and different services are offering events/programs to help raise awareness.

In Pennsylvania, help is provided by experts at the Problem Gambling Helpline by calling (800) 426-2537. Players can also reach out via the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania , where they can access the helpline by phone, text or chat.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the goals for this awareness month are:

To increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services

To encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling

To promote responsible play, Pennsylvania Lottery says online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude for six months, one year or five years.

For helpful programs/services to learn more about gambling addictions and prevention, find more on the NCPG’s website.

