Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
YourErie

Getting the help you need for Problem Gambling Awareness Month

By Brett Balicki,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpJhr_0lAocR3100

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and different services are offering events/programs to help raise awareness.

In Pennsylvania, help is provided by experts at the Problem Gambling Helpline by calling (800) 426-2537. Players can also reach out via the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania , where they can access the helpline by phone, text or chat.

As March Madness looms, so do sports betting taxes

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the goals for this awareness month are:

  • To increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services
  • To encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling

To promote responsible play, Pennsylvania Lottery says online players can set time limits, deposit limits and spend limits to suit their budget and play style. Players may also take a cool-off break or self-exclude for six months, one year or five years.

For helpful programs/services to learn more about gambling addictions and prevention, find more on the NCPG’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
30 years since the ‘Storm of the Century’
State College, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Big cat in Cincinnati tests positive for cocaine
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Orange County woman’s 6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV20 days ago
Six year old who allegedly shot teacher in Virginia will not face charges: report
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Missing 81-year-old survives six days trapped in snowbound SUV
Gardnerville, NV23 hours ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy