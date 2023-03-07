Open in App
Wapakoneta, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Artist reception, exhibit opening set for Friday in Wapakoneta

By J Swygart,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ncSX1_0lAoc8bh00

WAPAKONETA — A reception and exhibit opening will be held from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the Riverside Art Center in Wapakoneta for artist Mike Huffman.

Huffman has been exhibiting his work since 1974 and has been included in juried shows in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. He studied fine arts at Kent State University and holds a Masters in Fine Arts degree from Bowling Green State University. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from Ohio State University.

The reception and gallery exhibits are free and open to the public.

Riverside Art Center is located at 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The center is open Wednesday through Friday from noon-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Lima, OH1 day ago
Optimists home show returns to fairgrounds
Lima, OH4 hours ago
Lima YMCA to host lifeguard certification class
Lima, OH1 day ago
Lima residents set for Irish Day Parade
Lima, OH2 days ago
LACRPC selects new executive director
Lima, OH2 days ago
Phoenix Theatre in Defiance is ready for its close-up
Defiance, OH1 day ago
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 14 food-inspired events coming to the Dayton area
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Silo demolition underway
Ohio City, OH14 hours ago
Waste pickup days to change for several Dayton neighborhoods
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Van Wert man finishes second in Las Vegas pool tournament, nets $7,000
Van Wert, OH15 hours ago
First-time teams chasing state titles in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Lima YMCA to host youth flag football league
Lima, OH1 day ago
Boys basketball: Van Wert heads to regional finals
Van Wert, OH21 hours ago
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH13 hours ago
LPD reminds community to be safe for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Lima, OH2 days ago
GET ACTIVE: Enjoy your golden years with Kettering Health Years Ahead fitness programs
Dayton, OH1 day ago
White, Parks named Players of Year
Ottawa, OH1 day ago
Police calls
Lima, OH2 days ago
Man struck by vehicle in Springfield; CareFlight called
Springfield, OH1 day ago
VIDEO: Man leads officers on backward chase in Piqua
Piqua, OH1 day ago
Downtown Dayton sees $200M investment injection with new real estate near Day-Air Ballpark
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new store in Ohio this weekend
Dayton, OH4 days ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Sharks team celebrate season victory
Lima, OH2 days ago
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio
Springfield, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy