Artist reception, exhibit opening set for Friday in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — A reception and exhibit opening will be held from 6-7 p.m. Friday at the Riverside Art Center in Wapakoneta for artist Mike Huffman.

Huffman has been exhibiting his work since 1974 and has been included in juried shows in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Texas. He studied fine arts at Kent State University and holds a Masters in Fine Arts degree from Bowling Green State University. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from Ohio State University.

The reception and gallery exhibits are free and open to the public.

Riverside Art Center is located at 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The center is open Wednesday through Friday from noon-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.