KLFY News 10

Georgia man, Nathan Millard’s, body found; BRPD not ruling anything out

By Jessica Knox,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edjnd_0lAoc0Xt00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been discovered, authorities say.

According to Baton Rouge police, Nathan Millard’s body was found behind a vacant lot on Scenic Highway.

BRPD Public Information Officer Sergeant L’Jean McKneely said detectives are not ruling anything out.

“So, it hasn’t been ruled as anything right now, we are reviewing cameras in the area to see what we could possibly get out of the further investigation,” McKneely said.

According to McKneely, authorities found Millard’s body wrapped in plastic and rolled into a rug. He was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 22 when he was in town on a business trip.

Police say Millard and his client went to an LSU basketball game and then stopped by Happy’s Irish Pub in downtown Baton Rouge.

Officers are still trying to figure out what happened after the visit to the pub.

“We don’t know the cause of death at this particular time. Pending autopsy results will determine which way we go with this investigation,” McKneely said.

Preliminary autopsy findings were released by the coroner’s office Tuesday. The report said no trauma was detected and the final results are pending toxicology testing.

Police will be discussing the investigation in a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Millard leaves behind a wife and five children.

If you know anything that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, and you can remain anonymous.

