Not a drill: Everyone’s favorite Disneyland treat will soon be sold in grocery stores

Those who love Disneyland’s sweet treats but can’t afford to regularly shell out hundreds of dollars to go there are in for some good news.

Soon you’ll be able to get one of the park’s most popular frozen indulgences — Dole Whip — in the freezer aisle of grocery stores . It will even be available in flavors other than pineapple, a hit among parkgoers.

Dole announced the change in a rebranding campaign, according to a March 3 news release. The company is reenvisioning itself as a “purpose-led nutrition and wellness company.”

It will launch 11 new products this year, which includes bringing the three Dole Whip flavors to grocery stores (pineapple, mango, and strawberry), the release said.

Dole Whip was created by a food scientist to solve issues of ice cream topped with pineapple melting in the heat at Disney World , SFGATE reported. Thus the dairy-free option was created, which launched first at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and came to Disneyland in 1986, the outlet reported.

Dole didn’t say when exactly Dole Whip will drop in frozen sections. The company is presenting its new lineup of products during Expo West March 7-11, the release said.

