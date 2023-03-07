You can lead WCW to glory again in WWE 2K23 MyGM mode

Granted, there are a lot of other cool things you can also do in WWE 2K23’s MyGM mode, where you take on the role of a WWE General Manager and run one brand the way you see fit — hopefully to higher ratings and more success than your rival GM. But for wrestling fans of … let’s say a certain age, the chance to restore some luster to WCW is going to be a lot of fun.

Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze took to their YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown , to provide a special first look at MyGM mode today. Among the details they dished out:

There are a variety of new GMs to choose from this year, including Woods and Breeze, Eric Bischoff (perfect for leading the WCW charge), Kurt Angle and Mick Foley

New brands to manage include NXT 2.0 and yes, WCW

New match types and stipulations in the mix include Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing and Tornado Tag matches

Seasons and seasonal challenges keep things fresh, and Keepers allow you to potentially keep selected talent on board for the next season ahead of the draft

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit of all is that MyGM mode now supports up to four players locally, so you’ll be able to battle for brand supremacy within your own household should you so choose.

You can watch Woods and Breeze provide their full first look below:

More game mode previews are arriving all this week courtesy of 2K NextMakers, which are 2K’s team of affiliated streamers and influencers. There’s more to come on MyGM mode, in particular, on Thursday, March 9.

And this is all very timely because the launch of WWE 2K23 is right around the corner. It’s releasing for current and last gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, on Friday, March 17.