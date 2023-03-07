Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

You can lead WCW to glory again in WWE 2K23 MyGM mode

By Nick Tylwalk,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b4aE_0lAobYBt00

Granted, there are a lot of other cool things you can also do in WWE 2K23’s MyGM mode, where you take on the role of a WWE General Manager and run one brand the way you see fit — hopefully to higher ratings and more success than your rival GM. But for wrestling fans of … let’s say a certain age, the chance to restore some luster to WCW is going to be a lot of fun.

Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze took to their YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown , to provide a special first look at MyGM mode today. Among the details they dished out:

  • There are a variety of new GMs to choose from this year, including Woods and Breeze, Eric Bischoff (perfect for leading the WCW charge), Kurt Angle and Mick Foley
  • New brands to manage include NXT 2.0 and yes, WCW
  • New match types and stipulations in the mix include Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing and Tornado Tag matches
  • Seasons and seasonal challenges keep things fresh, and Keepers allow you to potentially keep selected talent on board for the next season ahead of the draft

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit of all is that MyGM mode now supports up to four players locally, so you’ll be able to battle for brand supremacy within your own household should you so choose.

You can watch Woods and Breeze provide their full first look below:

More game mode previews are arriving all this week courtesy of 2K NextMakers, which are 2K’s team of affiliated streamers and influencers. There’s more to come on MyGM mode, in particular, on Thursday, March 9.

And this is all very timely because the launch of WWE 2K23 is right around the corner. It’s releasing for current and last gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, on Friday, March 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WWE SmackDown results: Jey Uso explains himself, Gunther doesn’t learn his WrestleMania opponent
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago
New Bears WR DJ Moore reacts to being traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Former LSU coach Will Wade closing in on deal to return to coaching in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA10 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Vikings releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 hours ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX2 days ago
BOOM! Ohio State gets a commit from instate offensive lineman
Columbus, OH2 days ago
16-Year-Old Girl Thought There Was An ‘Earthquake.’ Turns Out That It Was Pete Davidson Driving Into Her House
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Former USC receiver is looking for new home this spring
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy