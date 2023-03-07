Open in App
Tampa, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

The 8th annual Margarita Wars returns to Tampa this spring

By Kyla Fields,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZ1ws_0lAoZyN300
Get your go-to hangover cures ready Tampa Bay, because Margarita Wars is back.

On Friday, April 7, Margarita Wars takes over TPepin's Hospitality Centre—located at 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa—for another year of exciting cocktail samples, Mexican-inspired eats, entertainment and the annual "Ultimate Margarita" competition.

In addition to a slew of sampling from some of Tampa Bay's hottest bars and restaurants, guests can fulfill their Food Network fantasies by voting for their favorite margarita of the night.


A few local hotspots that will sling their best cocktails at April's event include vegan restaurant Good Intentions, Hotel Tampa Riverwalk, JoToro, Sonder Social Club and The Library among many more.

And designated drivers can still enjoy light Mexican bites and non-alcoholic beverages from Herban Flow and Lucid Zero Proof Lounge & Restaurant.

Tickets are on sale at margaritawarstampabay.com, with general admission costing $65 and VIP running for $85. This annual event has sold out in the past, so we recommend getting your tickets ASAP.

VIP ticket holders can access this boozy party starting at 6 p.m., two hours before general admission folks, in addition to other perks like appetizers, complimentary parking and entry into a VIP-only raffle. There's also a $75 GA plus ticket which gets you access at  7 p.m. if you don't want to fully splurge on VIP admission.


Keep up with Margarita Wars' website and follow Creative Loafing Tampa Bay on Instagram at @cltampabay for the latest updates on next month's massive foodie event. More details will be be released as 2023's Margarita Wars nears closer.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Current Initiatives of Tampa Bay, a local nonprofit that is "committed to educating and mobilizing communities to be Hope Dealers through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas initiatives." [event-1]
