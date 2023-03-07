Open in App
Gastonia, NC
Man suspected of drunken driving had child in car: Gastonia PD

By Matthew Memrick,

5 days ago

Photo courtesy of GPD

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man who lost control with his 8-year-old child in the car and hit a building is suspected of drunk driving Tuesday.

Gastonia Police say the man lost control of his car on traveling west on E. Long Avenue, struck a telephone pole, and then the Gaston Pickers building on Monday.

On Tuesday, Gastonia Police released more information on the wreck. They say the suspected driver faces a DWI charge and child abuse charges. He also drove with his license revoked and had an open container in the car.

Police say the driver and child suffered no injuries in the wreck.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

