New entertainment venue coming to Beloit Ironworks Campus

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A new entertainment venue, including two bars and live band performances, along with duck pin bowling, indoor yard games, and an arcade, is coming to the Beloit Ironworks campus.

The Beloit City Council approved a zoning change to the Ironworks campus, at 625 Third Street, that will allow 17,000 square feet of the manufacturing building to be used as an entertainment venue.

Photo: City of Beloit

Hendricks Commercial Properties is the developer of the new project.

The plan would renovate a portion of the existing building into an entertainment venue named Henry Dorrbaker’s.

The Ironworks campus was a manufacturing complex that was converted into professional spaces, and now houses the YMCA , Beloit Regional Hospice, and Hendricks Commercial Properties, among others.

